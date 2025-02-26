I read with dismay the Feb. 1 article concerning the Kennebunk High School theater teacher who was charged with embezzlement. My dismay was not related to the RSU 21 School District’s intent to hire this teacher. Rather, I was pleased that this individual’s alleged illegal conduct on Jan. 30 became public, thereby allowing the district to rescind any offer of employment with minimal to no consequences.

No, my dismay is related to the continual negative slant in the Press Herald and its affiliated weeklies’ coverage of RSU 21. Other than perhaps law enforcement and defense and security-related organizations, no employer in Maine has access to pending criminal investigations, particularly one occurring in a neighboring state. To suggest otherwise is irresponsible.

If the Press Herald intends for its news coverage to be deemed “fair and balanced,” I suggest it start gathering input and sourcing quotations from a broader range of individuals rather than those who have repeatedly expressed “a lack of support” for RSU 21’s administration.

I am not naïve enough to believe that every decision made by the RSU 21 board and administration has been optimal. However, I do believe that these individuals make decisions that, based on the information they have at hand, they think are best for the district’s students and staff.

For the paper to constantly characterize their decision-making in a negative light is becoming tiresome and is, quite simply, unprofessional. I hope the Press Herald will begin reporting a more balanced viewpoint, but as a casual observer of its coverage these past two years, I will not be holding my breath.

Rafe Forland

Scarborough

