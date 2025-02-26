Libraries and cats have had a long history of being intertwined, with records of furry feline companions roaming the stacks dating all the way back to the Middle Ages. Some were considered a nuisance, but most have been utterly adored by patrons and staff — such as the famous Dewey Readmore, a beloved library cat in Iowa who became the subject of a bestselling book. It turns out that Biddeford had its own local feline friend in the 1910s right here at McArthur Library, and his story has been an absolute joy to discover.

Zip the cat was a second generation library cat. His mother adopted McArthur Library as one of her favorite haunts, and Zip was actually born on site. Zip was a grey Maine Coon Cat, and despite having a loving home at the library, he was a “notorious wanderer.” Zip could be found down at the mills, visiting shops on Main Street, and even riding elevators at nearby office buildings. These wanderings often got him in trouble, but McArthur’s librarians were there to help. Once, his leg was broken and had to be mended by the librarians with some trusty plaster tape, no doubt originally meant to repair books.

While it may seem like he was a chaotic presence at the library, he was said to have been a favorite with the patrons. A summer patron named Dorothea Boyd was moved to write a letter after his passing, stating “(Zip) gave such a homelike, comfortable touch to your pleasant rooms.” My personal opinion is that like all cats, he had his moments. From all accounts, Zip was clearly a friendly cat, who greeted patrons at the door and would then be found curled up on a chair meant for them. But I can only imagine the mischief he was able to get up to in a turn of the century library. Card catalogs, books, and stamps would all have been possible victims to his feline whims. After all, there is probably a reason that the magazine his obituary was published in was called “Our Dumb Animals.” Zip’s obituary was published in January 1923 and can be found on the Internet Archive.

The obituary states that he died at 12 of old age, and that the whole city mourned his loss. If you would like to learn more about the McArthur Library’s history or Zip, feel free to explore our archives online at biddefordhistory.com or in person at 270 Main St. in Biddeford.

Though we no longer have a full time library cat at McArthur, we do still believe that libraries can play an important role in connecting people with animals. The last Friday of every month our children’s department hosts a Furry Tales story time, in which a furry, feathery, or even scaly visitor comes to visit from the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk. We also have a few animal visitors slated to visit the adults in our library during our summer reading program later this year. While none of these will likely be as mischievous as Zip the Library Cat, we are certain they will bring about just as many smiles.

