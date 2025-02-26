Gov. Janet Mills is nominating a “highly regarded” fisheries scientist to head the Maine Department of Marine Resources, her office announced Wednesday.

Carl Wilson would replace outgoing Commissioner Patrick Keliher, who has overseen Maine’s fishing industries since 2012 and has held that role longer than anyone else.

Wilson began working as a lobster biologist at the agency in 1999, according to the announcement. For the last 10 years, he has served as the director of the Bureau of Marine Science.

“It’s a privilege to work on behalf of Maine’s critically important marine resource industries,” Wilson said in an emailed statement. “There are many challenges ahead and I will remain committed to the collaboration necessary to confront them. That approach has been a strong foundation of the department’s work under Commissioner Keliher.”

Wilson’s resume is lengthy. For 16 years, he led the department’s lobster research and monitoring programs. He helped the department establish its divisions of Marine Mammal Research, Biological Monitoring and Assessment, and Ecology and the Environment. He led the renovation of the Maine State Aquarium. And he has chaired multiple boards, including the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Council lobster technical committee.

He must go through a hearing before the Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee and win approval from the Senate.

Keliher’s last day will be March 14. Wilson will be the acting commissioner until the confirmation vote.

Wilson would be taking over at a particularly challenging time in the industry’s history. Regulators, state officials and fishermen have been grappling with numerous issues that stand to transform how the historic fishery operates.

As the middleman between Maine’s industry and federal regulators, the department sometimes struggles to maintain trust with industry members. And Keliher has largely faced the brunt of that frustration — though many lobstermen do respect the work Keliher has done.

Keliher said when he announced his retirement that the issues facing Maine’s marine sector have not been easy to address and have led to many hard conversations over the last 14 years, but that he is grateful to all those who worked with him.

In a statement, Keliher endorsed Wilson to be his successor.

“Over his years of exemplary service to the department, Carl’s deep understanding of, and connection to, Maine’s commercial fisheries has helped the Science Bureau adapt its programs to the impacts of a changing climate, incorporate industry’s desire for participation in the science and address the important need for better data to help manage and protect our dynamic marine environment,” he said.

The statement also includes comment from other lobstermen and industry groups that said they are pleased with Mills’ pick.

“Carl is a rare leader in government who truly respects fishermen as professionals and values their deep expertise. His open-minded approach and willingness to listen will make him a valuable partner in shaping the future of our industry,” said Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association. “The MLA looks forward to continuing our strong collaboration with Carl to ensure Maine’s lobster industry remains both profitable and sustainable for our fishermen and coastal communities.”

