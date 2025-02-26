The New England Small College Athletic Conference women’s basketball championship could come down to one game between two of the league’s closest rivals Sunday afternoon.

The league semifinals are at top-seeded Bowdoin this weekend. The Polar Bears (25-0), ranked No. 2 in the nation in the most recent D3hoops.com poll, will take on No. 4 Amherst at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by No. 3 Trinity against No. 2 Colby. Should both Bowdoin and Colby (14-10) advance to Sunday’s final, scheduled noon, it would be third third meeting this season. Bowdoin won at Colby 61-52 on Dec. 7, and again at home on Jan. 25, 61-56.

Senior guard Sydney Jones leads Bowdoin in scoring (15.8 ppg) and rebounds (6.4 rpg). Sophomore forward Abbie Quinn, of Bangor, averages 11.5 points per game. Colby is led by sophomore guard Kate Olenik, who averages 19.5 points per game, and sophomore forward Amelia Hanscom (10.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg).

Other Division III teams across Maine are in action this weekend in conference tournaments. Here’s a rundown of games including Maine schools:

• The St. Joseph’s College men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Great Northeast Athletic Conference semifinals Thursday. The St. Joe’s women, 20-6 and the No. 2 seed, will play No. 3 Albertus Magnus at 5:30 p.m.

The St. Joe’s men, 22-4 and the top seed in the GNAC tournament, play No. 4 Albertus Magnus, immediately following the women’s game. The Monks are fifth in the nation in scoring, averaging 92.6 points per game.

• The Colby and Bowdoin women’s hockey teams will host NESCAC quarterfinals Saturday. No. 3 Colby (16-5-2) will take on No. 6 Trinity at 1 p.m. at Kelley Rink. The Mules are ranked No. 9 in the USCHO.com Division III poll. Also at 1 p.m. Saturday, No. 4 Bowdoin (16-7) hosts No. 5 Hamilton at Watson Arena.

The Colby and Bowdoin men’s hockey teams are also both home Saturday for NESCAC quarterfinals. No. 3 Colby (13-5-6 and receiving votes in the latest USCHO.com poll) hosts No. 6 Amherst at 4:30 p.m. No. 4 Bowdoin (9-12-3) hosts No. 5 Tufts at 6 p.m.

• The University of New England men’s hockey team, 18-6-1 and ranked No. 8 in the latest USCHO.com Division III poll, will host a Conference of New England semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday against an opponent to be determined in the first round Wednesday. Top-seed Curry will take on the lowest remaining seed after No. 6 Wentworth plays No. 3 Endicott, and No. 5 Nichols plays No. 4 Suffolk. The Nor’easters would then host the higher of the remaining seeds at Harold Alfond Forum.

The UNE (12-12-1) women’s hockey team, the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, was set to host No. 6 Johnson and Wales on Wednesday evening.

• The University of Southern Maine women’s basketball team will travel to Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday for a Little East semifinal. The No. 3 Huskies (17-9) advanced with a 59-48 win over UMass Boston on Tuesday.

• The Maine Maritime Academy women’s basketball team will play for the North Atlantic Conference title at SUNY Cobleskill on Saturday afternoon. The Mariners (23-4) advanced to the championship game with an 88-59 win over Husson for the Eastern Division crown last Saturday.

Husson (20-7) will host Vermont State-Johnson for the NAC men’s basketball title at 1 p.m. Saturday.

