Too many Maine people struggle to afford health care coverage for doctor’s visits or treatment for chronic illness. That is why funding the MaineCare program must be a state priority, because Mainers deserve to be able to see a health care provider when they need one. MaineCare is the largest health insurance program in our state, where low-income Mainers can get a hand navigating the high prices of care.

MaineCare is the state version of Medicaid, and includes CHIP — the Children’s Health Insurance Program. It is all funded through a federal-state partnership. Nearly half of all Maine children and a third of Maine adults are covered by MaineCare. There is no doubt the Medicaid program is critical to the livelihood and wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of Mainers.

There are those who believe that just depending on charity care from hospitals and health care providers could eliminate the burden of MaineCare costs to our state. But, charity care depends on individual hospital policies, financial limits and available resources. In many cases, patients only qualify when their condition becomes an emergency. Also, in a pay-now-or-pay-later kind of situation, if charity care ends up costing hospitals more, they will charge your insurers more, and your insurance premiums will likely rise.

Supporting MaineCare is a commitment to ensuring that no Mainer is left behind. It allows parents to care for their children’s health, and for adults to get the preventative care they need so they don’t develop severe illnesses. It covers essential services including doctor visits, hospital stays, long-term care and mental health services. In 2017, 60% of Maine voters approved a referendum to expand MaineCare to low-income adults, including those who work but are earning minimum wage.

As the cost of health care continues to rise and Maine’s population continues to age, we need to ensure that MaineCare remains fiscally strong. This is why we are working so hard to ensure the upcoming state budget adequately supports the MaineCare program. We must advocate for sustainable funding and continue to ensure that all Maine families can see a doctor when they need one. By protecting this program, we are building a healthier, more productive and stronger state for everyone.

As always, if you have any questions about the information here or if you would like to reach out with a comment, question or concern, you can reach out to me any time by emailing me at Denise.Tepler@legislature.maine.gov or my Senate office at (207) 287-1515. I will do my best to help.

Sen. Denise Tepler (D-Sagadahoc) represents all of Sagadahoc County, as well as Dresden in Lincoln County, in the Maine Senate.

