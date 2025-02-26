South Portland is seeking applications from community members to serve on its ad hoc Mahoney City Center Committee.

The committee will be tasked with creating a plan to transform the Mahoney Middle School property into “a vibrant civic and cultural hub.” The former school is to be used to consolidate city offices, currently spread throughout the city, under one roof. Spaces for the main library, performing arts, meetings, lectures and recreation are also proposed.

“The committee will help with a number of issues related to this project,” said City Manager Scott Morelli, “including gathering public feedback to help shape the project, helping to provide input to the design team and council as to the final project design, assisting staff with a funding plan to seek ways to lower costs for taxpayers and help provide info to the public in the lead-up to the November 2026 referendum.”

Related South Portland eyes 2026 referendum for Mahoney project

The committee will be made up of 19 voting members: seven residents, two city councilors and a representative of the arts and theater community, the youth sports community, the neighborhood abutting Mahoney, and seven city staff members.

Mayor Richard Matthews said “it’s extremely important” to have a wide variety of perspectives represented on the committee.

“When you’re going to have a project of this size, you have to make sure that the community is well represented,” Matthews told the Sentry on Tuesday. “It’s a one-stop shop – you’ve got the library, the arts, the gym, City Hall. It’s going to be a very important piece to the city.”

Advertisement

The committee’s scope of work will not include a police station or fire station. The Central Fire Station is proposed to be rebuilt in its current location and, while a police station on the Mahoney property was proposed, the council may opt to explore other locations. The council will have to decide whether the police station will remain on the Mahoney site at its March 4 meeting, Morelli said, and it would have to determine a specific location by mid-June.

The cost of the entire project – including the fire and police stations – could cost roughly $74 million, according to an initial estimate provided to the council last year.

“In parallel,” Morelli said the the city will be working on finding a design team with staff and some committee members helping to make that selection, “likely in April.” The council will then be asked to approve the selection.

The deadline to apply for the committee is Wednesday, March 5, and the council is expected to appoint members at its March 18 meeting.

“I want the public to know that it is a serious time commitment to be on this committee,” Matthews said. “As things get going, meetings could be twice a month. It could be three times a month close to the end. There’s certainly going to be a time commitment, but it’s an important piece of the puzzle. We’re trying to shape the future here in South Portland and I think that it starts with Mahoney.”

For more information about the project, committee and how to apply, visit southportland.gov/mahoney.

Copy the Story Link