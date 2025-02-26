South Portland senior Marina Bassett was named the winner of the Becky Schaffer following the Maine girls hockey senior all-star game Wednesday at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.
Bassett is the eighth winner of the award, which is given to the top senior girls hockey player in the state. She is the first South Portland player to earn the honor.
Bassett racked up 58 goals and 17 assists this winter for the Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete co-op team, leading the state in goals and points. Five of her goals came in the postseason as she helped the Beacons reach the South regional final.
Other finalists for the Schaffer Award were Lucy Johnson of Cheverus. Jane Flynn of Portland and Lisi Palmer of Brunswick.
Past winners of the award are Emerson Homa of Gorham (2024), Yarmouth/Freeport’s Sadie Carnes (2023), Lewiston’s Leah Landry (2022), Lucia Pompeo (2021) of Cheverus, Manny Guimond of Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (2020), Avery Lutrzykowski of St. Dom’s (2019) and Courtney Sullivan of Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (2018).
