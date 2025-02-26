Comedy

Friday 2/28

Stacked Showcase: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. Contact: empirecomedyme.com

The Dark and Dirty Show: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. Contact: empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 3/1

Sal Vulcano: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $48.25-$125.75. Contact: porttix.com

Matt Shore; Steph Dalwin; Cheech: 8-11:30 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. Contact: blueportlandmaine.org

Sunday 3/2

The Laugh and Run Show: Participate in a group run before the show, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. Contact: empirecomedyme.com

David Nihill: 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $34-$49 advance, $37-$53 at door. Contact: thehillarts.me

Friday 3/7 & Saturday 3/8

Leah Rudick: 7 and 9:30 p.m. both nights, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $30-$35. 21-plus. Contact: empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Comics Against Humanity”: Audience plays trivia with stand-up comedians, 7 p.m., Thursday, Hi-Fidelity Brewing, 200 Anderson St., Portland. 18-plus. Contact: hifidelitybeer.com

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. Contact: empirecomedyme.com

Empire Improv: First, third and fifth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. Contact: empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 2/28

“February Greenhut Artists Group Exhibit”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. Contact: greenhutgalleries.com

Saturday 3/1-Sunday 3/30

“From a Woman’s Perspective”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. Contact: richardboydpottery.com

Thursday 3/6-Sunday 3/9

“Healing Through Color, a Youth Art Show”: Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. Contact: meetinghousearts.org

Thursday 3/6-Saturday 4/26

“Maine Show 2025”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. Contact: greenhutgalleries.com

Friday 3/7-Sunday 6/8

“Circle of the Sun”: USM art gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. Contact: hirons@une.edu

Through 3/8

“The Journal”: Kate Hargrave, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. Contact: elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 3/15

“Color Therapy”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Contact: covestreetarts.com

Through 3/22

“Collective Marks; Six Years of Print”: By Running With Scissors Art Studio, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Contact: rwsartstudios.com/collectivemarks

Through 3/31

“Love Unfolded”: By Yarmouth Arts Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Contact: yarmouthlibrary.org

Through 4/5

“Some Assembly Required” and “Proto Carrot”: Jessica Gandolf and Elijah Ober, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. Contact: elizabethmossgalleries.com

Film

Friday 2/28

“Forrest Gump” (1994): Rated PG-13, 11 a.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Contact: yarmouthlibrary.org

Through 2/28

Oscar-Nominated Shorts: 1 p.m. Thursday, 2:30 and 6 p.m. Friday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. Contact: portlandmuseum.org

“Universal Language”: 1 p.m. Wednesday, 4 p.m. Thursday, noon Friday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. Contact: portlandmuseum.org

Friday 3/1

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’État” (2024): 2 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. Contact: space538.org

Friday 3/1-Sunday 3/9

Maine Jewish Film Festival: 5 p.m. March 1, noon and 3 p.m. March 2, 2 and 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. March 9, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $16.79-$38.87. Contact: portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 3/2

Mountainfilm on Tour: Proceeds benefit Hurricane Island Outward Bound School scholarships, 1 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $25. Students and ages 18 and under are free. Contact: hiobs.org/events

Monday 3/3

“Torah Tropical”: Part of Maine Jewish Film Festival, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. Contact: thehillarts.me

Tuesday 3/4

“Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round”: Part of Maine Jewish Film Festival, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. Contact: thehillarts.me

Wednesday 3/5

“Rope” (1948): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. Contact: kinonik.org

Thursday 3/6

“Join or Die” (2023): Rated PG, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration required. Contact: thehillarts.me

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. Contact: facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Music

Friday 2/28

All Caps: MF DOOM instrumental tribute, 7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. $15. Contact: novelmaine.com

Carolyn Currie: 7 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 70 Falmouth St., Portland. $16.75, $13.60 children. Contact: university-of-southern-maine.ticketleap.com

Dominic Lavoie: 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $15 advance, $17 at door. 21-plus unless with parent/guardian. Contact: oxbowbeer.com

Going 2 Hell; Bmola; TheWorst: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. Contact: space538.org

Kevin Henderson; Neil Pearlman: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $24.50 advance, $29.50 at door. Contact: onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 2/28 & Saturday 2/29

Say You Love Me: Fleetwood Mac tribute, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. Contact: portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 3/1

The van Voorst Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $12 students. Contact: cadenzafreeport.com

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $20. 21-plus unless with parent/guardian. Contact: oxbowbeer.com

Dalton and the Sheriffs: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $24.50 advance, $29.50 at door. Contact: onelongfellowsquare.com

Adrian Vandenberg: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $33. 18-plus. Contact: auramaine.com

Sunday 3/2

Brady Terry; Paul Sullivan: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. Contact: cadenzafreeport.com

Tuesday 3/4

“Also sprach Zarathustra”: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $33.50-$118.50. Contact: porttix.com

Ragtime Destroyers: 7:30 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $24.50 advance, $29.50 at door. Contact: onelongfellowsquare.com

Inhaler: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $29/50 advance, $35 at door. Contact: statetheatreportland.com

Thievery Corporation: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $35. 18-plus. Contact: auramaine.com

Wednesday 3/5

Jeffrey Martin; Bob Sumner: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $24.50 advance, $29.50 at door. Contact: onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 3/6

Neil and Ed Pearlman: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free. Contact: porttix.com

“Winter Warmer I; Slavic Strings”: Part of Portland Chamber Music Festival, 7 p.m., Hannaford Hall, USM campus, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $35.50-83.50. porttix.com

Crystal Canyon; Midwestern Medicine; Teenage Tom Petties; Ladybrain: 7:30 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. Contact: space538.org

Amythyst Kiah: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus unless with parent/guardian. Contact: oxbowbeer.com

Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $24.50 advance, $29.50 at door. Contact: onelongfellowsquare.com

Palaver Strings: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. Contact: portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 3/7

“Battle of the Brewery Bands”: Benefits Maine Brewers’ Guild, 7-11 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $15. 21-plus unless with parent/guardian. Contact: oxbowbeer.com

“Highway Kind, a Birthday Celebration of Townes Van Zandt”: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $15 seniors and students, $25 at door. Contact: thehillarts.me

Asa Meyer’s Chordless Quartet; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. Contact: blueportlandmaine.org

May Erlewine: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. Contact: onelongfellowsquare.com

Sleaze Freaks: “Indie sleaze” dance party, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. Contact: portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Contact: blueportlandmaine.org

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. Contact: flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. Contact: flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. Contact: suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Contact: flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. Contact: seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. Contact: seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 2/28

“Pining for You”: Operatic dating show with audience voting, 6 p.m. dinner and drinks, 7 p.m. show, Maine Beer Co., 525 Route 1, Freeport. $6.87-$81.49. Contact: 207tix.com

“Loculus”: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, pay-what-you-can available. Contact: mayostreetarts.org

Saturday 3/1

“Night Moves with Loculus and Rosie Borden”: 7 p.m. dance class followed by 8 p.m. music performance, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, pay-what-you-can available. Contact: mayostreetarts.org

Wednesday 3/5-Sunday 3/9

“Red Riding Hood”: 10 a.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $18. Contact: kitetails.org/redridinghood

Wednesday 3/5-Sunday 3/23

“Madeleines”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, with various other times, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-$47 previews, $35-$73 Saturday and Sunday matinee, $30-$67 all others. Discounts for ages 65-plus and students. Contact: portlandstage.org

Thursday 3/6-Sunday 3/30

“Women Laughing Alone with Salad”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and March 26, 2 p.m. March 18 and 30, 5 p.m. March 23, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. Contact: madhorse.com

Friday 3/7

“Paddy Cullivan’s ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Ireland!'”: A one-man show about the past and the future of Ireland, 7:30 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. $25. Contact: maineirish.com

Through 3/9

“Charlotte’s Web, The Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with ASL-interpreted show March 1, Royal River Community Players, 305 Route 1, Yarmouth. $22. Contact: royalrivercommunityplayers.com

Through 3/16

“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Portland Players Theater, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland. $20. Contact: portlandplayers.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Contact: thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. Contact: facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Monday 3/3

Ada Calhoun author talk: “Crush,” 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $5, limited free tickets available. Contact: space538.org

Tuesday 3/4

Caleb Mason author talk: “Thickafog,” 6 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. $7-$25.95. Contact: printbookstore.com

Wednesday 3/5

Broadway Book Club, “The Addams Family”: Discuss the book “We Have Always Lived in the Castle,” by Shirley Jackson, 6 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Have a chance to win free tickets to “The Addams Family” on stage March 26-27. Registration recommended. Contact: portlandlibrary.com

Amal El-Mohtar author talk: “The River Has Roots,” 7 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $30. Contact: printbookstore.com

Wednesdays 3/5-3/26

“A Close Reading of Jane Eyre”: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Contact: southportlandlibrary.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults. Hosted by Portland Public Library. Contact: portlandlibrary.com

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact: tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org

Cookbook Club: Recipe tasting, 5:30 p.m., third Wednesday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration required. Contact: falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Cook the Book: Cook and share a recipe from a cookbook, 5:30 p.m., second Monday, September to June, Wescustago Hall/Community Center, 120 Memorial Higihway, North Yarmouth. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. Contact: kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org

Podcast Brew Crew: 6:30 p.m., first Thursday, Well & Good Brewing Co., 173 Cumberland Road, North Yarmouth. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. Contact: princememorial.org

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. Contact: portlandlandmarks.org

Saturday Morning Book Chat: 10 a.m., first Monday, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Contact: smazur@cumberlandmaine.com

Short Story Discussion Group: 10 a.m., every other Monday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Contact: events@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, October to June, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Contact: kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. Contact: southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Tuesday Morning Book Group: 11 a.m., first Tuesday, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Contact: askSPL@scarboroughlibray.org

Thursday Book Group: 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., last Thursday, September to May, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Contact: kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

Wednesday Book Group: 1 p.m., second Wednesday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Contact: reference@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Wednesday Evening Book Group: 5 p.m., second Wednesday, hybrid, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Contact: askSPL@scarboroughlibray.org

To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.

