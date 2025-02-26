Bulletin Board

Friday 2/28

Board game night for all ages: 5-7:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Drop-in. Contact: scarboroughlibrary.org

Evening Gala for Sandy Hook Promise: Hosted by Cape Elizabeth High School SAVE Promise Club, 6-9 p.m., Grace, 15 Chestnut St., Portland. $75. bit.ly/3CEk33B

Saturday 3/1

Tea and Hot Chocolate Social: Casual gathering space with hot beverages, 3-4:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Contact: southportlandlibrary.com

Sunday 3/2

Chili cook-off for Maine Needs: Noon to 3 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. Admission by donation. Contact: oxbowbeer.com

Ongoing

Adult chess drop-in: 3 p.m., Saturdays. Bring a chess board if you have one. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Contact: princememorial.org

Bath ReStore: 1 Chandler Drive. 504-9340. Contact: habitat7rivers.org

Bellows Supportive Screaming Group: 7 p.m., second Friday, East End Beach, Portland; fourth Friday, Kettle Cove, Cape Elizabeth. Contact: renewcounselingme@gmail.com

Bingo: 7 p.m., Mondays, Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland. Contact: facebook.com/vfwportlandmaine

Career Center Services: 1-4 p.m., first and third Mondays, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Book an appointment at 883-4723, option 4, or email askSPL@scarboroughlibrary.org. Contact: scarboroughlibrary.org

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9 a.m., second Saturday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant St., Portland. Contact: portlandme@citizensclimatelobby.org or visit citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com

Conversational Spanish Group: Noon, Thursdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Open to all skill levels. Register at southportlandlibrary.com

Cribbage games: 5:45-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Scarborough Lions Club, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Free. 239-2836

Critical Home Repair program: For low-income homeowners in Cumberland County. Contact: habitatportlandme.org and habitat7rivers.org

Drawing drop-ins: 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday, 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Maine Drawing Exchange, 39 Exchange St., Portland. Contact: portlandrawingroup.com

Freeport American Legion: 5:30 p.m., second Thursday, Freeport Masonic Lodge, 33 Mallett Drive. Contact: mainepost83@gmail.com

French Conversation Group: 5:30 p.m., multiple locations: first Wednesday at Baxter Memorial Library in Gorham, second Wednesday at Falmouth Memorial Library, fourth Thursday at Scarborough Memorial Library. Contact: events@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org; askSPL@scarboroughlibray.org

Maine Irish Heritage Trail: Self-guided historical Portland and South Portland tours, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org

Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave. 221-0047. Contact: restoreportlandmaine.org

Scarborough 55-plus Games and Gather: Coffee, snacks and games, 9 a.m.-noon, Tuesdays and Fridays, Scarborough Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road. Free, no registration necessary. Contact: scarboroughmaine.org

Senior Bingo: Noon, Mondays, Scarborough Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road. 55-plus, $2 at door, no registration necessary. Contact: scarboroughmaine.org

Stump Trivia: 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough; and 6 p.m., Wednesdays, 125 Western Ave., Portland. Contact: sporcle.com/events

Crafting

Ongoing

A Common Yarn: Textile craftsmanship group, 1-3 p.m., Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Contact: events@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Calico Quilters: 7 p.m., first and third Mondays, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Contact: lornahclark@gmail.com

Community Craft Night: Bring a craft or get one for $10, 4-7:30 p.m., Mondays, Freedom’s Edge Cider, 31 Diamond St., Portland. Discounted drinks for crafters. Contact: facebook.com/freedomsedgecider

Library Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, hybrid on Zoom and in-person at Scarborough Public Library. Contact: erowe@scarboroughlibrary.org or call 883-4723, option 5; or visit scarboroughlibrary.org

Pine Point Quilters: 6:30 p.m., first and third Mondays, September-June, Pine Point Firehouse, 12 King St., Scarborough. Contact: lmorrill1953@gmail.com

Health

Ongoing

Free Age-Friendly Yoga Class: 10 a.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. Contact: fcsmaine.org

Living Well with Chronic Pain: Group workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required. Contact: 800-620-6036, info@healthylivingforme.org or healthylivingforme.org.

Walk with A Doc: Casual, drop-in monthly walk with Maine Medical Center staff, 4-5 p.m., third Thursday, MaineHealth Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall St., Portland. Free. Contact: mainehealth.org/lets-go/lets-go-walk-doc

YMCA: Free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Libraries

Ongoing

Chebeague Island Library: 4-8 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. 247 South Road, No. 3. Contact: cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Falmouth Memorial Library: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 5 Lunt Road. Contact: falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Freeport Community Library: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Library Drive. Contact: freeportlibrary.com

Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Contact: yarmouthlibrary.org

Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland and North Yarmouth: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 266 Main St., Cumberland. Contact: princememorial.org

Portland Public Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 5 Monument Square. Contact: portlandlibrary.com

Scarborough Public Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 48 Gorham Road. Contact: scarboroughlibrary.org

South Portland Public Library: Main library (482 Broadway) open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Branch library (155 Wescott Road) open noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays. Contact: southportlandlibrary.com

Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Contact: thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Meals

Saturday 3/1

Haddock chowder luncheon: 11:30 a.m., Blue Point Congregational Church, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. $12, $4 children. Contact: 883-6540

Sunday 3/2

Free community dinner: 5 p.m., First Parish in Portland Unitarian Universalist, 425 Congress St., Portland. Contact: 773-5747

Tuesday 3/4

Shrove Tuesday pancake supper: 5:30-7 p.m., Stevens Avenue Congregational Church UCC, 790 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free. Contact: 536-0242

Ongoing

Free community dinner: 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, Deering Center Community Church, 4 Brentwood St., Portland. To volunteer, call 773-2423. Contact: deeringcentercommunitychurch.org

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: In-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 55 Depot St., Freeport. Contact: fcsmaine.org

Scarborough Weekly Senior Lunches: 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. $8 suggested donation. Contact: scarboroughmaine.org

Souper Supper at St. Mary’s: 5-7 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free. Contact: smary.org/souper-supper

Parks & Nature

Saturday 3/1

“Star Party”: Tour of the night sky with Southern Maine Astronomers, 6 p.m., Fuller Farm, 309 Broadturn Road, Scarborough. Free. Contact: scarboroughlandtrust.org

Ongoing

Explore Scarborough Trails: Explore local trails in Scarborough. Contact: scarboroughmaine.org

Explore South Portland Trails: Explore South Portland’s trails. Contact: southportlandlandtrust.org

Falmouth Land Trust: Guided hikes throughout the year, free. Contact: falmouthlandtrust.org/events

South Portland Land Trust: Outdoor events year-round. Contact: southportlandlandtrust.org

Guided Walks with Freeport Conservation Trust: Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. Contact: freeportconservationtrust.org

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: Free and open from dawn to dusk. No pets. Contact: maineaudubon.org/news

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: Information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine: Maps to explore the state. Contact: nrcm.org

Scarborough Land Trust: Outdoor educational events for all, year-round. Contact: scarboroughlandtrust.org

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: Hiking, gardening, workshops and more, free and open from dawn to dusk. Contact: wolfesneck.org

Recreation

Ongoing

American Legion Junior Archery Program: 6 p.m. every other Thursday, American Legion George T. Files Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. See Facebook page or contact 721-1172 or algtfpost20@gmail.com

Bicycle safety classes, riding clinics: Bicycle Coalition of Maine, 38 Diamond St., Portland. Free. Contact: bikemaine.org

Maine By Foot: Maps of walking trails throughout Maine, including wheelchair-accessible trails. Can be filtered by town. Contact: mainebyfoot.com

Pickup softball: 1 p.m., Sundays, Payson Park, Portland. All ages and skill levels. For more information, call 808-8559 or email pepsi.epsi33@gmail.com

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club: Durham, Freeport and Pownal, meets monthly from September to April, 6 p.m., Durham Masonic Lodge (Acacia Lodge), Route 136, Durham. For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 865-6188/713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 319-7587

Support

Ongoing

Al Anon: Alcohol addiction recovery resources for family members and friends. 1-888-4AL-ANON. Contact: findrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me

All-Recovery Meetings: Faith-based support for any recovery, noon Fridays, Portland Recovery Community Center, 102 Bishop St., Portland. Contact: youngpeopleinrecovery.org

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7. Contact: alz.org/maine

Dempsey Center: Classes, workshops and groups for cancer patients and others impacted. Free, registration required. Email registration@dempseycenter.org or call 877-336-7287. Contact: dempseycenter.org

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 8 a.m., Saturdays, 30 Liza Harmon Drive, Westbrook. Additional dates and meetings on Zoom. Contact: foodaddicts.org

Grief Walks: 6 p.m., first Monday, various locations in Greater Portland. $18. Contact: yogaforyourgrievingheart.com

Health Care and Frontline Workers: Free confidential coaching, wellness workshops and connection groups. 1-800-769-9819, workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email strengthenme@northernlight.org

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: Leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. Contact: mcfpc.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Support Line: For ages 13-24, text 207-515-8398, noon-10 p.m. daily. Contact: namimaine.org/teentextline

OUT Maine: Nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youths, connects at-risk youth with staff via phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org

Overeaters Anonymous: Virtual meetings and in-person locations around the Midcoast. Contact: oamaine.org

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: Free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org, or call ​1-800-871-7741

Stroke Support Group: 5:30 p.m., first Monday, New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, 335 Brighton Ave. Contact: 662-8428 or laura.young@encompasshealth.com or go to encompasshealth.com

Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Weight loss support group, various locations and online. Contact: 729-6400, tops.org

The Yellow Tulip Project: Support and community for those with mental illnesses, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org

Volunteer

Ongoing

AARP Driver Safety volunteering: Roles like smart driver instructor, workshop presenter, data manager and more. Contact: aarp.org/volunteer/programs/driver-safety

Dempsey Center: Help make life better for people affected by cancer. Needed are Clayton’s House host in Portland, Reiki, community gardeners. Contact: dempseycenter.org/volunteer

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: Review the most urgently needed positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at volunteerNNE@redcross.org or 800-464-6692

Puppy raisers and sitters: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people to teach basic skills and socialize puppies and for puppy sitters. maineregion@guidingeyes.net or visit guidingeyes.org/puppy-raising

Volunteer for hospice: Free training at Affinity Care of Maine’s South Portland office. Contact: 870-7779 or dteague@affinitymaine.com.

Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing. habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild

Workshops/Talks

Friday 2/28

American Heart Association guest speaker: Tim Gatz, development director of the American Heart Association (Maine Chapter), is guest speaker at the Scarborough Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Cowbell Burger, 185 Route 1, Scarborough. Free. Contact: scarboroughkiwanis2@gmail.com

Monday 3/3

“What to Know Before Starting a Food Service Business”: Noon, virtual, hosted by SCORE. Free. Contact: score.org/southernmaine

“How Aerial Robotics Might Be Used to Upcycle Invasive Forest Pathogens to Biochar”: Presented by Fable Forestry founder Winslow Robinson, 6 p.m., virtual via Zoom. Free. Contact: scarboroughlibrary.org

Tuesday 3/4

“Four Reasons to be Optimistic About the Environment”: Presented by author and activist Sue Inches, 11 a.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Contact: yarmouthlibrary.org

“How to Start Selling in Amazon’s Store”: Noon, virtual, hosted by SCORE. Free. Contact: score.org/southernmaine

“Knowledge is Power; Financial Strategies for Women”: Presented by Certified Financial Planner Lisa Brislin, Hughes Wealth Advisors and a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, 6 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Free, registration required. Contact: scarboroughlibrary.org

“Portland’s Lead in the Minor Leagues”: Panel discussion presented by the University of New England College of Business, 6 p.m., Innovation Hall, UNE campus, 772 Stevens Ave., Portland. Free. Contact: une.edu/events

Wednesday 3/5

“Strategic Business Exits”: Noon, virtual, hosted by SCORE. Free. Contact: score.org/southernmaine

“Let Yourself Be an Artist”: Presented by artist Aleah Black, 6 p.m., virtual via Zoom. Free, registration required. Contact: scarboroughlibrary.org

Thursday 3/6

“Funding Your Business Q&A”: Noon, virtual, hosted by SCORE. Free. Contact: score.org/southernmaine

“Big Conversations in 10 Minutes”: Conversations to connect with others, non-political, hosted by MECollab, 6:30 p.m., virtual via Zoom. Contact: scarboroughlibrary.org

The Immigrant Solidarity Project; An Evening With Local Women Immigrants: Panel discussion with Rep. Deqa Dhalac, Maine CDC Health Equity Program Manager Chanbhopa Himm, Maine Health Program Manager Eisha Khan and more, 6:30 p.m., Back Cove Books, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. Free, book sales benefit Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project. Contact: backcovebooks.com

Fridays 3/7-3/28

Introduction to Tapestry Weaving: Three-part workshop on March 7, 14 and 28, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Free, registration required. Contact: princememorial.org

Through 4/9

AARP tax aide available, Portland: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesdays, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Way, Portland. Call 518-8579 to make appointment. Contact: portlandlibrary.com

Through 4/11

AARP tax aide available, Falmouth: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fridays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Call 518-8579 to make appointment. Contact: falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Through 4/28

“Ferris Bueller Fly Tying Club”: Presented by retired L.L.Bean instructor Rod McGarry, 10 a.m.-noon, Mondays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Contact: falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Ongoing

Career building, entrepreneurship and money management: Online classes by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules

Co-Conspirators Presents “Stories Told Live”: Local storytellers, 7:15 p.m., every first Thursday, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. Contact: blueportlandmaine.org

Free college courses: For adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system. bit.ly/3qL5RwC

“From Farm to Table Fare”: Seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock

Healthy Living for ME: Classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration

Interviews with the Irish in Maine: Hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center on youtube.com

Maine Audubon: Nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. Contact: maineaudubon.org/events

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: Free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Resources and classes at mofga.org

Songwriting Workshop: 6:30-8 p.m., first Tuesday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Contact: thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Southern Maine Agency on Aging: Resources, services and education for healthy aging, in-person and remote. Call 396-6500 or email SMAAResource@yarmouth.me.us. Contact: smaaa.org

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso: Help with technology, 2-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Schedule a 15-minute appointment. Sign up at circulation desk or by phone. Contact: yarmouthlibrary.org

Wolfe’s Neck Farm: Educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities

Work Permit Clinic for Asylum Seekers: Presented by Hope Acts, 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Free, registration required. Call 207-331-7765 or email miriam@hopeacts.org to make an appointment. Contact: portlandlibrary.com

Youth

Saturday 3/1

Birds of Prey with the Center for Wildlife: All about birds of prey, 1 p.m., Wescustogo Hall and Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth. Designed for grades preK-5 but open to all. Free, registration required. Contact: princememorial.org

Tuesday 3/4

Teen Community Pop-Up with Planned Parenthood: 2:30-4 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Contact: portlandlibrary.com

Wednesday 3/5

“Night at the Ballet”: Meet a dancer from Maine State Ballet and see a performance of the upcoming show, 5:45 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Ages 4-plus. Contact: freeportlibrary.com

Ongoing

Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m., Saturdays, during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road. Contact: cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Creative Movement with Portland School of Ballet: Intro to ballet for ages 4-6, 10:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Contact: portlandlibrary.com

OUT Maine free youth programs: Free youth LGBTQ+ programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth.

Paws and Read with Therapy Dogs: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. All ages. Call 865-3307 to sign up for a 15-minute session or go to freeportlibrary.com.

Play Me a Story: Theater performances and workshops for ages 4-10, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $15 for a month, or specific date options. Contact: portlandstage.org

Storytime for Children: Ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Contact: portlandlibrary.com

Storytime with Taylor: 10:15 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. Contact: freeportmaine.libcal.com

Teen Video Games: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. Fridays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Contact: portlandlibrary.com

Storytime at Merrill Memorial Library: 10:15 a.m., Thursdays for toddlers, Fridays for kids all ages, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Contact: yarmouthlibrary.org

To contribute an item to the Community Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.

