Hires, promotions, appointments

Dan Coyne was appointed as president and CEO of United Way of Southern Maine. He joined the organization in 2012 and currently serves as the chief impact and governance officer.

Saco and Biddeford Savings promoted several employees: Denise Alphonse was promoted to customer relationship officer; Sam Kany and Keira O’Hare were promoted to officer; and Meg Palmer was promoted to community engagement officer.

Andy Gerry was hired as vice president of operations at The Boulos Co. He was previously vice president of customer care at Custom Ink.

Attorney Shawn Doil became a partner at law firm Verrill and is part of the litigation and trial group. Associate Attorneys Tyler Hereth and Michaela Rice also joined the group at its Portland office.

Giving back

Maine Center for Entrepreneurs received a $10,000 donation from Norway Savings Bank to support its financial programs, training and mentoring.

Noteworthy

My-FIT-24, a veteran-owned training facility and fitness studio in Gorham, has rebranded as Ryze Personal Training under new leadership of Marine Corps veteran Ryan Hawes.

St.Germain, an environmental consulting, regulatory compliance and engineering firm based in Westbrook, was acquired by Aventia, a platform providing environmental services established by Bernhard Capital Partners, a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm.

