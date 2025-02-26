Renewable scholarships

provided by OUT Maine

OUT Maine is accepting applications for its annual college scholarship fund for Maine students.

Thanks to a generous anonymous donor to the organization, OUT Maine is able to offer substantial renewable scholarships for Maine LGBTQ+ and allied students going to a college, university or vocational school of their choice. The scholarships available can be worth up to $25,000 every year for four years of schooling.

The goal of this scholarship fund is to uplift queer and allied youth seeking a post-secondary education, especially those who originate from underserved regions of Maine or demonstrate financial need. First generation college students are also highly encouraged to apply.

In order to apply, students must be Maine residents at the time of application and send in materials such as a short essay, two letters of recommendation, and financial aid award information from the student’s school and/or FAFSA.

There is no fee to apply. Submissions will be reviewed by volunteers from the OUT Maine Board of Directors and internal staff members.

Applications are due by April 1. Go to outmaine.org for more eligibility details and requirements and to apply, or email scholarship@outmaine.org.

Advertisement

MES Foundation offers

$5K renewable scholarship

MES Foundation is accepting online applications for the 2025 Richard H. Pierce Memorial Scholarship.

Fifteen Maine residents entering their first year of post-secondary education will receive a $5,000 renewable scholarship. This scholarship is renewable for up to four years.

Applicants are considered based on academic excellence seen in their transcript, GPA and SAT; contributions to school, community, and/or work environment; demonstrated financial need; two letters of recommendation and a personal essay of 300 words or more.

The deadline is April 1. Learn more and apply at mesfoundation.org/scholarships.html.

Atlantic FCU members

eligible for scholarship

The 2025 Atlantic Federal Credit Union Foundation College Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. Members graduating high school this spring and planning to continue their education are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The foundation will award one $10,000 scholarship, one $5,000, one $2,500, one $1,500 and one $1,000 scholarship.

All applicants must fill out and submit an application, write a 350-400-word essay and provide a resume and a letter of reference. The Atlantic Scholarship Committee will review all submitted applications and documents.

Atlantic FCU members can apply and get the details, including the scholarship rules and requirements, at atlanticfcu.com/scholarships. All applications must be received or postmarked by March 25.

Copy the Story Link