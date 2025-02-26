“Proud professional.” “Compassionate listener.” “Take-charge attitude.” “Keen observer.” “Literal lifesaver.” “Top-notch technical skills.” “The very best among us.”

These are just a few of the ways people have described the hard working and diligent nurses in our communities.

Recognize a Maine-based nurse or nursing team that has impacted you or the life of a loved one and write a public thank-you note in your local newspaper.

We will publish selections of these letters in paper and online on Sunday, May 4 and Friday, May 9, during National Nurses Week. The deadline to submit is Friday, Apr. 4.

Click here to read thank-you notes and sponsored stories from last year.

Email marketing@metln.org with any questions.

All submissions will be edited and formatted for publication. Select submissions will be published in print editions of your local paper. Qualifying submissions will be published on the website of your local newspaper. By submitting a letter, you agree to receive email communications from Masthead Maine publications. You can unsubscribe anytime.

