One hundred and seventy-five years ago this week, in late September 1850, the United States was a nation engulfed in the searing flames of slavery. A new law forced Americans to take part in the “offensive and unchristian” act of returning runaway slaves back into the wicked bonds of American slavery. This newest Fugitive Slave Law incensed most New Englanders, but one Brunswick woman determined to “do something.”

Harriet Beecher Stowe had long prided herself on being a good Christian wife and mother, and by September of 1850 she managed a full house on Federal Street, in Brunswick.

Aside from her husband, Bowdoin College Professor Calvin Stowe, Harriet had a Newfoundland puppy, twin teenage daughters, two younger sons and a 7-year-old daughter. Harriet also had a 2-month-old son, who was born in the Federal Street home.

To say that Harriet had her hands full would be an understatement. But when word of the intolerable Fugitive Slave Law reached this decidedly antislavery home, Harriet realized she had more to do.

Many Americans in the northern tier of the United States had little interest in the topic of slavery. Although abolitionist movements were growing, slavery in the south held little concern for citizens in the north. And most northerners had little knowledge of the conditions of southern Blacks.

By February 1851, as winter tightened its grip on Brunswick, Harriet and her family trudged over snow-covered paths to attend services at the First Parish Church. During the sermon, as Reverend Adams railed on the evils of slavery, Harriet had a vision.

Advertisement

“The scene of the death of Uncle Tom passed through her mind.” Tears welled in her eyes as her “heart was bursting with anguish.” As soon as Harriet returned home “she took pen and paper in her hand” and began writing what would become the “death knell of slavery.”

Over the next few months, Harriet would steal away from distractions and home and family duties to write her story, all while enduring the constant and brutal cold which permeated her “windswept house of a castle” on Federal Street.

For Harriet, writing the story of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” was “a work of religious emotion” that “wrote itself.” Harriet wanted to bring vivid scenes of the cruelty of slavery “to the hearts and minds of every American,” and she “appealed to women” by relating the slave experience of “having a little child torn from its mother’s arms.”

By June 5, 1851, Harriet’s “first chapter of Uncle Tom’s Cabin” was published as a serial of articles in the abolitionist newspaper the National Era. Calvin would bring his Bowdoin College students home to sit in the parlor and hear Harriet read from her latest chapter: One of these students was a young man named Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain.

By March 1852, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” was published in book form and its popularity enjoyed “unprecedented circulation.” The book sold over “10,000 copies in its first week” and more than “300,000 copies in the first three months.” It also became “a runaway best-seller” in Great Britain.

The vividness of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” brought the cruelty of southern slavery clearly to the minds of its readers by bringing “the crack of the slave driver’s whip” into “every household in the land till human hearts could endure it no longer.”

Advertisement

Affected readers soon became abolitionists as northern apathy over slavery now turned into anger; anger soon grew into resentment, and resentment eventually morphed into bitterness. “Uncle Tom’s Cabin made the enforcement of the Fugitive Slave Law an impossibility.”

Many southerners were incensed and insulted by the book’s portrayal of slaveholders, and “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” was quickly banned in southern states. In the north, membership in antislavery societies and abolitionist movements began rising dramatically, as a profound division of America took root and the causes of a great Civil War began to foment.

By 1863, when Harriet Beecher Stowe met President Abraham Lincoln at a White House reception, he reportedly greeted Harriet while remarking, “so this is the little woman who started this great war.”

In April 1865, while Brunswick’s Gen. Joshua L. Chamberlain officiated the surrender of Lee’s army at Appomattox Courthouse, Harriet and Calvin had settled into their new home at Hartford, Connecticut, secure in the knowledge that Harriet’s efforts to “do something” had helped to end slavery in America.

Today, Harriet Beecher Stowe is recognized as one of the greatest women authors in American history and one of the greatest legends ever told in our Stories from Maine.

Lori-Suzanne Dell has authored five books, and publishes the Stories From Maine Facebook page and weekly podcast on Spotify and YouTube.

Copy the Story Link