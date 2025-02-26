AUGUSTA — Maine lawmakers are preparing to debate several bills to restrict the rights of transgender students in schools — a subject of intense debate following a Trump administration executive order to ban transgender athletes in girls’ sports.

Rep. Elizabeth Caruso, R-Caratunk, unveiled one of those bills at a news conference in the State House on Wednesday. It would require school sports teams to be designated as male, female or coed and would prohibit students assigned male at birth from competing in female sports.

The bill would also require schools to designate restrooms and changing rooms for use by males or females only, with limited exceptions.

“This is about every student-athlete being seen, safe and able to play competitive sports on a level playing field,” Caruso said.

Tensions around the topic escalated in Maine over the past week after a Republican lawmaker’s viral social media post led to President Donald Trump threatening to withhold federal funding from the state if Maine does not comply with the order.

Gov. Janet Mills and other officials have said they will continue to comply with Maine’s Human Right Act, which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity.

Advertisement

Three other bill titles similar to Caruso’s have also been submitted for the legislative session that ends in June, though it’s possible the bills may be combined or that some may be withdrawn.

House Minority Leader Rep. Katrina Smith, R-Palermo, said Wednesday she has withdrawn one of them that she was sponsoring and will instead co-sponsor Caruso’s bill.

Rep. Richard Campbell, R-Orrington, is sponsoring a similar bill, LD 233, which would prohibit schools, including colleges and universities, that receive state funding from allowing students who were assigned male at birth from participating in sports or activities designed for girls or women.

Related Lawmaker censured for posting photo of student in debate over transgender athletes

And Sen. Sue Bernard, R-Caribou, is sponsoring An Act to Protect Female Athletic Opportunities by Prohibiting Male Participation in Female Sports. The text of her bill has not yet been published.

Smith also has a bill that she said would mandate that students are required to use the school bathroom that corresponds with their biological sex and that would require schools to also make a third option available in addition to male and female restrooms.

And Rep. Sheila Lyman, R-Livermore Falls, is sponsoring a bill to require schools to use the name and gender specified on a student’s birth certificate.

Advertisement

Republicans are also pushing for broader rollbacks of transgender rights.

Rep. Mike Soboleski, R-Phillips, is proposing a bill to remove consideration of gender identity from the Maine Human Rights Act, the text of which has also yet to be published.

That law has been cited by the Maine Principals’ Association, which oversees high school sports, as the foundation for its policy allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports.

And Sen. David Haggan, R-Hampden, is sponsoring LD 380, repealing protections for gender-affirming care. Gender-affirming care was also a topic that drew intense debate last year as lawmakers worked to pass a bill to shield providers of legally protected abortion and gender-affirming care from hostile out-of-state litigation.

Democrats, who supported last year’s shield law, control both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office, and they are unlikely to support restrictions on transgender rights.

One Democratic bill addressing transgender students and gender identity in schools is from Rep. Cheryl Golek, D-Harpswell, who has filed a bill to require education on LGBTQ communities. The text of that bill also has not been printed yet.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link