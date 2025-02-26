U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday threatened to sue Gov. Janet Mills if she refuses to comply with President Donald Trump’s legally questionable executive order over transgender student-athletes.

Bondi said in a letter that if federal investigations show that Maine is “denying girls an equal opportunity to participate in athletic events by requiring them to compete against boys, the Department of Justice stands ready to take all appropriate action to enforce federal law.”

“Maine should be on notice,” Bondi wrote. “I hope it does not come to this. The Department of Justice does not want to have to sue states or state entities, or to seek termination of their federal grants.”

Mills’ office did not immediately respond to questions about the letter early Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, Mills ignored questions from reporters as she returned to her office after attending the State of the Judiciary address before a joint session of the Legislature.

The letter comes after Mills stood her ground after being called out by Trump while attending an event with other governors at the White House last week.

Trump asked Mills if she planned to comply with his executive order, the stated purpose of which is “keeping men out of women’s sports.” Mills said she’d follow federal and state law, the latter of which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, promoting Trump to say that “we are the federal law” before issuing a threat.

“You’d better do it,” Trump said. “You’d better do it, because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t.”

“See you in court,” Mills replied.

The administration has now launched three investigations into whether Maine is violating the federal Title IX law, which expands opportunities for women in sports.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating the state education department and the Cumberland-North Yarmouth school district. And the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating the University of Maine.

Maine’s policy on transgender student athletes was thrust into the national spotlight after state lawmaker, Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, posted a photo on social media of a transgender student who won a state title, showing the athlete’s face and calling out the school district.

Libby was censured by House Democrats on Tuesday night. She will not be able to speak or vote on the House floor until she formally apologizes, which on Tuesday night she said she did not plan to do.

This story will be updated.

