Discover Downtown Westbrook is hosting the city’s Winterfest, promising fun and food on Saturday, March 1, at Riverbank Park on Main Street with a rain date of March 2.

“Get ready for a day packed with fun – live performances, s’mores roasting, goats, ice carving demo, photo booth, bounce houses, snowman making, a pie baking contest and more,” Abby Wilson, event and volunteer coordinator at Discover Downtown Westbrook, said Monday in an email to the American Journal.

It’s all happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it even looks like snow will be on the ground for this year’s event.

Last year during Winterfest, a young boy was rescued after falling into the Presumpscot River. Kimberly Tarbox, chair of Westbrook Safe Mobility and Access Committee, will again attend the event and is offering parents some words of advice.

Tarbox said in an email to the American Journal, parents should note what their child is wearing, keep an eye on them, tell kids where to go if separated, write their name and phone number on the child’s arm, and advise children to stay away from the river.

An impromptu team of citizens last year averted tragedy in a real-life rescue during Winterfest when a young, unidentified boy, tumbled into the Presumpscot.

Two civilians, Tarbox and Michael Thomas, a retired Coast Guard veteran, later received American Legion humanitarian rescue awards for saving the boy. Tarbox jumped into the river from a wheelchair she uses part time in the rescue.

Paramedics at the scene reportedly treated an unidentified woman from another community who was injured while jumping in to assist in the rescue.

Police Chief Sean Lally, in an email to the American Journal, said the department will have two officers detailed to the event besides K-9 teams that will be on hand in addition to performing.

“Patrol officers will be in the area as well, if needed,” Lally said.

The city is expecting a big turnout. “In years past, Winterfest has packed Riverbank Park with 1,500 to 2,000 people,” Wilson said. “We expect this year to be somewhere between one and two thousand.”

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 40% chance of snow and showers for Saturday with a high temperature of 32 degrees.

To keep the crowd warm and fed, a dozen food trucks, along with a barbecue hosted by the American Legion Post 62 and Westbrook Lions Club, will serve hot food.

Dennis Marrotte, Post 62 commander, said the barbecue will offer grilled hamburgers and hot dogs with condiments and chips. Beverly Preston of the Lions said the group will serve corn chowder from a crockpot.

Some Winterfest highlights include Zumba, a juggler, Westbrook Police Department K-9 demonstration and a Westbrook Fire Department river rescue exercise.

