York High’s boys basketball team has plenty of firepower, enough that at times during an unbeaten season, the Wildcats were able “to shoot our way into a win,” said 6-foot-6 senior center Lukas Bouchard.

But it was when the Wildcats recommitted to making defense the priority, just like they’d been taught when they were youngsters, that they took the next step to being a team truly capable of winning the Class B state championship.

“We had a couple of close games with (Class A teams) Marshwood and Kennebunk and we were able to pull those through just by sticking in on defense,” Bouchard said. “I think that solidified it in our minds for sure.”

York (21-0) has one more test. Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena, the Wildcats will face North champion Caribou (20-1). The Vikings average 74.9 points per game and make more than 50 percent of their shots.

“We just watched some of their film,” said senior point guard Ryan Cummins at Tuesday’s practice. “Definitely, it will be a challenge. I mean, any team that makes it to the championship is going to be a good team. We’re excited. We have to work hard on defense and talk a lot.”

In three playoff games, where scoring typically decreases, York has allowed 42 points per game and has been especially effective at shutting down top opposing players.

Advertisement

In a 57-49 regional semifinal win against Spruce Mountain, York held Cai Dougher to eight points. Dougher was coming off a 32-point game in a quarterfinal win against Oceanside.

In the Wildcats’ 50-40 regional final against No. 1 and also unbeaten Medomak Valley, the combination of 6-5 forward Lucas Ketchum and 6-foot guard Jack Joyce negated Mr. Maine semifinalist Gabe Lash, the Panthers’ top player. Lash scored nine points, just two in the second half. Medomak center Rocco DePatsy was also held to two second-half points, and point guard Mason Nguyen had just four points through three quarters.

Joyce has become an X-factor, capable of guarding any position.

“He was a Western Maine Conference first-team all-defensive pick and he had the most votes,” said Matt Regan, York’s first-year head coach. “Typically, he’s going to guard whoever their best player is. Against Kennebunk, he held (Mr. Maine semifinalist) Theo Powe to eight points. He guarded Cai Dougher.”

Caribou presents a slightly different puzzle to solve. It’s offense runs through 6-5 senior Tristen Robbins, whom Caribou coach Kyle Corrigan said plays a comparable game to Lash. But Caribou has four lengthy guards around Robbins, who is an adept passer. That might force Bouchard to guard on the perimeter, or to take his turn with Robbins.

One thing that won’t change is York’s desire to have good on-ball pressure, which starts with Cummins and is augmented by reserve guards Alex Taylor and Robbie Hanscom.

Advertisement

“Cummins, he anticipates so well and he’s so quick, it just seems he’s always one step ahead of the guy he’s guarding,” Regan said.

Cummins agreed that York had a short stretch of games when its effort level slipped at the defensive end.

“We thought we could just outscore the other team. Which, we could do that. But it definitely made it a lot more complicated and harder for us than it should have been,” Cummins said. “We noticed that our defense actually creates a lot of our offense, so it kind of motivates us a little better.”

York has also done an excellent job of controlling the defensive glass with a whole-team approach to rebounding. Cummins, who is 5-9, had nine rebounds against Medomak. That not only limits second-chance opportunities for opponents but allows the Wildcats to get its transition game going.

York’s last state championship came in 1991, when a team led by barely 6-foot power forward Stephane Webster, slick point guard Avery Smith and steely-eyed coach Rick Brault beat Orono, 51-49.

Since then, York has had plenty of near misses.

Advertisement

Under Brault, York won Western Class B titles in 1992, 1993 and 1999. The 2020 team, coached by Paul Marquis, was undefeated and about 10 minutes away from winning the Class A title before losing an 11-point lead and the game to Hampden Academy.

You have to go back to 2008-09 to find the last York boys team with a losing record. Over the past 15 seasons (not counting the COVID 2020-21 season when there was an abbreviated schedule and no state tournament), the Wildcats have a combined regular-season record of 193-73. They have finished in the top four in the Heal point standings nine times.

But another state championship has proved elusive.

“A lot of good teams, but can never finish it,” is how Joyce put it. “It’s definitely a drive to win and be that team that does it.”

Cummins and junior guard Reece MacDonald, who leads York in scoring at 21.0 per game, both have older brothers who were on the 2020 team. They have talked about how their brothers’ title game loss motivated them.

Now that York has reached the state final, Cummins said, “I’m honestly just really excited and we’re all blessed to be here. To have another week to practice with all the guys.

“We’re kind of just delaying the inevitable, you know?” Cummins continued. “We know it’s going to end at some point, but it would be really cool if it doesn’t have to end sad.”

Copy the Story Link