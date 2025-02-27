CLASS A GIRLS

WHO: Hampden Academy (16-5) vs. Mt. Ararat (19-2)

WHEN: 6:05 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Augusta Civic Center

TV: MPBN

KEY PLAYERS: Hampden — Aubrey Shaw, so., G (11.0 points per game, 7.2 rebounds); Eve Wiles, so., G (4.1 assists); Kate Adams, so., G (54.1% shooting, best in KVAC); Grace LaBree, jr., C (53.2% shooting). Mt. Ararat — Cali Pomerleau, sr., G (13.5 points, 2.1 assists, 51% 3-pointers), Julianna Allen, jr., F (11.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals), Kayleigh Wagg, jr., F (8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals), Jenna Jensen, jr., G (6.0 points, 2.2 steals).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Perhaps the most complete team in the South, the top seven players on Mt. Ararat have shown the ability to drop double-digit points through 3-point sharpshooting and physicality in the paint. Regardless of whether coach Julie Petrie goes with a taller or quicker lineup, the Eagles will play hard-nosed defense from baseline to baseline. Pomerleau, senior guard Kennedy Lampert and juniors Jaelyn and Jenna Jensen can initiate the transition offense and create points off turnovers, which has been integral to the current 14-game winning streak. A key matchup down low will be between Mt. Ararat’s 6-foot-1 Allen, the most outstanding player in the Class A South tournament, and Hampden’s 6-foot-4 LaBree, who blocked four shots in the double-overtime North final against Camden Hills. The Broncos are a young squad, with only one senior (captain Caitlin Murphy) on the roster, but they have won 12 of their last 13 games (including the last three at the ACC) and are looking for the program’s first state title since 1976. Mt. Ararat has never won a state championship.

— Cooper Sullivan

CLASS A BOYS

WHO: Falmouth (18-3) vs. Messalonskee (19-2)

WHEN: 7:45 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Augusta Civic Center

TV: MPBN

KEY PLAYERS: Falmouth — Davis Mann, sr., G (21.8 points per game); Billy Birks, sr., G (12.9 points, 2.5 assists); Jaxon Cameron, sr., G (9.3 points, 3.8 assists); Tyler Simmons, sr., C (6.4 rebounds). Messalonskee — Ty Bernier, sr., G (19.8 points, 3.6 assists, 43.1% from 3-point range), Parker Reynolds, sr., C (13.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.1 blocks), Ryan Parent, sr., G (15.3 points), Drake Brunelle, sr., G (5.2 assists).

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Falmouth’s senior class is seeking the ultimate redemption story after losing state finals as freshmen and sophomores and getting eliminated by Westbrook in a quarterfinal stunner last year. Led by Mann, one of the state’s top scorers, the Navigators have won nine consecutive games, including a 56-53 regional final victory over a Noble team that was ranked No. 1 in the Varsity Maine poll entering the Class A South tournament. Messalonskee, meanwhile, is a well-rounded squad that features a top rebounder and shot-blocker in Reynolds, two elite 3-point shooters in Parent and Bernier, and a remarkable passer and on-ball defender in Brunelle. Falmouth is probably the favorite to give legendary coach Dave Halligan a seventh state championship, but don’t rule out an Eagles team that’s won 14 straight — still undefeated in 2025 — and has the advantage of playing on its regional tourney floor at the Civic Center.

— Mike Mandell

