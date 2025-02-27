The Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce honored individuals and organizations for outstanding service to the community at its recent Annual Meeting at Wolfe’s Neck Center and began collecting nominations for its Annual Chamber Choice Awards.

At the meeting, Community Impact Awards recipients were recognized: Jim DeGrandpre received the Ed Bonney Community Contribution Award; Nick Cole, the Deb Medkeff Volunteer of the Year Award; and The Freeport Oyster Bar, the L.L.Bean Community Involvement Award. These awards honor those who exemplify passion, dedication and a commitment to improving Freeport.

Community Impact Award recipients are selected by the chamber board, but the upcoming Annual Chamber Choice Awards recipients are nominated by chamber members and recognize the businesses and individuals who make a meaningful impact in Freeport. Categories are: Best New Business, Best Customer Service, Staff Member Who Goes Above and Beyond, and Manager/Supervisor Who Leads by Example. Visit tinyurl.com/3rn36uz4 to submit nominations.

The Chamber Choice Awards will be given out during Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. on March 27 at Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St.

