Amid a sprawling 86-acre Freeport woodlot, Bliss Woods almost feels like an elixir. Trees tower together a mile from the Harraseeket River and Casco Bay shores, creating an emerald wilderness home to deer, coyotes, owls, pileated woodpeckers and other critters.

Over the past quarter century, much of the forest has been chopped down for regrowth. Now, the New England Forestry Foundation (NEFF), its stewards, are charging a timber harvest that will pull 700 cords — roughly eight to 10 red oak and white pine trees per acre.

Yet, the forest has more trees than it did when left untouched, some of which are over 200 years old.

Treated stands, foresters believe, will grow into healthy groves over the next few centuries with proper maintenance. That’s the goal.

From concern to intrigue

Peter Troast, who lives near Bliss Woods and often runs the trails, discovered the operation on Jan. 29. Frustrated, he posted on Facebook about how “jarring” it was to see a harvest underway with no heads-up from the Freeport Conservation Trust, which holds the easement, or NEFF, which owns the land.

In 1999, Troast led citizens in a fight against the proposed 38-lot Everett Hill subdivision in Bliss Woods. As a result, the developer, Joe Wishcamper, offered to sell the land for conservation at $635,000.

“We were also able to [conserve] Sayles Fields,” said Troast, describing his concern when he saw Bliss Woods under what was perceived as a threat. “These two properties anchor a significant forested corridor in an otherwise densely populated area. They’re a remarkable conservation achievement and community resource.”

A week after Troast voiced his concerns, NEFF posted an article with project details.

David Ayers, NEFF development and communications specialist, cited staff shortages as the reason for the delay, managing over 40,000 acres across New England with a team of 30.

“We did not intend to withhold information,” Ayers said. “It stemmed from limited capacity. We recognize the importance of keeping the public informed and are making a more concerted effort to improve communication moving forward.”

Troast feels more at ease but still has unanswered questions, like what the cutting is trying to accomplish.

“This is probably good forestry but not-so-good community communications,” Troast said. “We knew when NEFF came to the rescue as the buyer that harvesting would happen. […] For a community forest like this, I would have expected more information.”

What is climate-smart forestry?

Ayers said people often react to the sight of cut trees on the forest floor with shock.

Wood debris, called “slash,” gets left on skid trails after a harvest and, though messy, promotes ecological health, he said. Leaving slash in place helps retain carbon and is considered more eco-friendly compared to the alternative — transporting it to be mulched.

“This is the first time a lot of folks have seen a timber harvest, which can be overwhelming,” Ayers said. “Many of us grew up under the assumption that we should never cut trees. That’s why we feel educating the public is crucial. These harvests are carefully planned, and our foresters understand the ecology of each forest.”

While sustainable forestry — management that ensures a forest can sustain itself over time — is not new, NEFF recently improved its best practice recommendations to consider the shifting climate.

The timber at Bliss Woods is an example of the organization’s commitment to climate-smart forestry.

It began on Jan. 27 and will continue through late March.

The parking lot is closed for the remainder of the endeavor. While the trails remain open, visitors must maintain a 300-foot distance from all machinery and stay on marked trails for safety. Hikers are encouraged to trek an alternate spot, such as the nearby Sayles Field and Ridge Trail.

“Removing low-quality timber, we create more space for trees to grow,” Ayers said. “[Harvesting] opens up the canopy and promotes regeneration. We plan to leave some dead trees as snags for wildlife habitat.”

‘Thoughtful thinning’

Ayers urged locals not to view the harvest as clear-cutting but as “thoughtful thinning.”

This is not the first time such activity has occurred on-site. The last instance took place in 2008.

Acknowledging its status as a community forest, the group is taking extra steps to preserve accessibility.

Skid trails will be placed to cross paths at only a few necessary points and always at a perpendicular angle to minimize disruption. Natural buffer zones are being left intact to reduce visual impact, and rare tree species will remain untouched.

Following the harvest, NEFF will complete parking lot improvements, smoothing out existing divots, improving grading and slightly expanding the lot. It will remain gravel, avoiding the use of blacktop.

The crew will then return in the summer of 2026 to improve the timber stand.

“In the coming months and years, we hope visitors take the chance to watch the forest regenerate,” Ayers said. “There will be changes in the landscape, with the formation of new habitats and visiting wildlife.”

Trees with cavities will not be cut to minimize wildlife habitat impacts, and wet crossings with slash have been carefully mated to maintain water quality.

Moreover, coppicing red maple, red oak and poplar trees is intended to increase the food supply for deer, snowshoe hares, scarlet tanagers and ovenbirds when they resprout.

To target the spread of invasive species, particularly glossy buckthorn, honeysuckle and barberry, which are heavily concentrated around the trail entrance, NEFF has invested $3,000 in pre-harvest treatment and will conduct follow-up treatment. So far, this has entailed cut-stump treatment with glyphosate and hand-pulling of tiny stems.

Public woods walk

The public can join NEFF for a woods walk at 9 a.m. on May 8 to learn more about sustainable forestry. A staff forester will be on hand to answer questions about the harvest.

“Forests are resilient,” Ayers said. “Still, we believe they should be effectively managed. Our goal is to encourage tree growth, and this harvest will ensure that.”

NEFF will continue to post updates on its website and Facebook. Locals are encouraged to email the stewardship manager, Beth Gula, at bgula@newenglandforestry.org if they have any questions.

