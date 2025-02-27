Bowdoin College needs to spearhead open conversation

As a citizen and former sociology major at Bowdoin/classmate of Joshua Chamberlain (okay, actually the class of 2000), I care about the quality of conversations that produce public policies impacting human welfare. Recent on-campus protests about the situation in Gaza are part of an ongoing conversation between students, administrators, Brunswick and beyond. They represent an opportunity for Bowdoin to show much-needed leadership in facilitating productive and illuminating conversations on this and other fraught topics. This is an eminently “teachable moment,” and I like to consider my alma mater an eminent academic institution.

What I’ve seen thus far are reports of student requests or demands and actions, as well as responses from Bowdoin administrators and security. What I’d LOVE to see is an effort to expand learning around this situation and others like it on and off campus. That requires bringing more attention to the QUALITY OF THE CONVERSATION around the issue and that of public political conversations and debates in general.

What that might look like (ideally one or more of these is already happening without my knowledge):

• A public statement from Bowdoin about its commitment to empowering community members (starting with but not limited to its own) to productively discuss challenging issues like human rights in multi-cultural societies.

• Creating a quality debate task force to foster such discussion by sharing things like lists of best practices (e.g., identifying priorities or questions to promote good-faith engagement).

• Hosting debates or other forums on pressing issues like the violence in Gaza.

Advertisement

• Hosting presentations about peaceful protest and other ways to build coalitions or movements that can improve conditions for people with limited voice.

• Being transparent about funding sources and how Bowdoin develops or considers them in order to have integrity as a community leader and institution of higher learning.

I’ve shared these thoughts directly with Bowdoin leaders and am hopeful they receive serious consideration. The better our conversations, the better the outcomes.

Tyson Weems,

Portland

Real Americans are being hurt by Musk and Trump

As a retired federal government worker with a 40-year career, I want to dispel the notion promoted by Musk’s DOGE interns and President Trump that federal workers need to justify their existence.

It is shameful that DOGE sent out an email to all federal workers asking them to list five things they had done last week. It is insulting. These are intimidation tactics. And what right does an unelected group of computer nerds have to demand this?

Advertisement

The federal workforce which provides essential services across this country is being categorized as bloated, and lazy, by our president and his Musk group of know-nothings. The youngsters may know about computer programming but obviously nothing about the U.S. Constitution or how a democracy works.

Yes, the federal government can be improved, but this is not the way to go about it. This gutting of the federal government and many of its essential services by an unelected group is a travesty, and we must do all in our power to stop it.

Wendy Ross,

Wiscasset

Reflections of a future retired congressman

To my children, grandkids and future generations:

I am so sorry! I knew better, but I am very weak and cannot stand up for my ideals. I needed to support the president and NOT the people nor the Constitution. I realized there was no one less qualified in the entire United States than RFK to be the leader of our health care system. I knew this — I knew this! I am not ignorant! I am not stupid! I just couldn’t standup to my Republican or Democratic colleagues and vote my conscience to support the American people. I really, really REALLY want to be reelected. I just didn’t have the strength or courage to do the right thing!!!

Forgive me, my children…

Love,

Your remorseful grandpa congressman

Thomas Soule,

Bowdoinham

Copy the Story Link