Months after its opening, the Midcoast’s newest Nordic spa has sparked curiosity.

“Locals have been excited to embrace a new wellness practice,” said Ashley Baldwin, co-owner of Waterstruck Wellness in Newcastle. “Our goal was to create a community space centered on hydrotherapy and rooted in nature. We’ve found such a great crew of supporters and are so thankful to share this ritual.”

Opportunities to sweat out toxins have multiplied across the state, from Portland to Popham.

Related Sauna businesses are steaming hot in Maine

More Mainers have been embracing winter from the refuge of wood-fired saunas overlooking frozen rivers and towering snow banks. The season has become less about survival and more about enjoyment, a trend indicative of growing interest — especially among millennials — in the ancient Nordic practice.

Baldwin and her husband, Kyle, left behind their behind-the-computer careers to delve into hydrotherapy.

“We often go to Quebec, where wellness practices are common,” Baldwin said. “Nordic spas are covered by health insurance there — it’s great. We’ll go hiking or cross-country skiing, then relax in the sauna. We figured it’d be nice after a day outdoors exploring Damariscotta Lake or the Hidden Valley Nature Center. So, we gave it a go.”

Advertisement

Heat up, cool down, relax — and repeat

The circuit experience includes a wood-fired sauna, a hot plunge pool, cold immersion and time to rest — heat up, cool down, relax and repeat.

To heat up, visitors head to the outdoor sauna that reaches 200 degrees Fahrenheit, despite being covered in snow. Or, feeling steamy, they can take a dip in the hydrotherapy pool held at a steady 98 degrees. Both are said to promote the release of toxins with views of the nearby forest to rejuvenate while admiring the nearby scenery.

There are a couple of options for cooling down. A cold-water shower (weather permitting), buckets of snow outside to toss overhead or an immersion plunge for the brave.

Then, to stabilize one’s heart rate and hydrate, it’s time to rest for 20 minutes indoors by the fire with tea or on the outdoor decks and patios. That’s right, the third element includes public napping. Fluttering eyelids are encouraged for the complete high-hygge experience.

While scientific research is minimal, sauna enthusiasts claim the practice has many physical and mental health benefits, including increased blood circulation, stress relief, improved sleep quality, immune support, body detoxification, skin rejuvenation and sore muscle recovery.

“Regular sauna use can provide cardiovascular benefits and improved circulation,” Baldwin said. “Personally, after being in cold, I’ve always had a hard time feeling my fingers and toes. After integrating the Nordic circuit, my circulatory system has improved, and I notice it when I’m skiing.”

Advertisement

The base session lasts two hours and includes two to four circuits. In contrast, the three-hour session offers a gentle yoga series first and plenty of time outdoors afterward.

As spring approaches, the spa has introduced a few new options that reflect the changing seasons, like the Maple Steam, Soak, and Sauna workshop. Guests can tour the lines, spend time in the sugar shack and leave with a small container of their own maple syrup.

Waterstruck is also planning an evening owl-watching event for area birders. Attendees can relax in the warm pool, call for owls and listen for a response as dusk falls.

‘Admiring nature can happen year-round’

As a trained outdoor guide who specializes in nature meditation, Baldwin emphasized how the surrounding forest impacts the wellness ritual.

Once the weather warms, she hopes to incorporate more walking meditations to allow participants to connect with nature and the “ground.” Especially since the property abuts the Damariscotta River, which is known for its impressive landscape and fresh oysters.

“Admiring nature can happen year-round,” Baldwin said. “Playing around with temperatures allows folks to stand outside longer than they typically would in the winter — watching a bluebird swoop tree to tree or spotting a hawk overhead. It’s a really neat experience.”

Advertisement

Of course, the benefits of hydrotherapy continue in the summer, serving as a reminder to “slow down during Maine’s busy season,” Baldwin added.

Waterstruck Wellness aims to connect with more Mainers in the future, especially those passionate about trees, lichen and birds, to organize collaborative workshops.

“We strive to listen to the land, understand the seasons and create opportunities where people can connect more deeply with nature,” Baldwin said.

For those interested in getting their sweat on, visit waterstruckwellness.com.

Copy the Story Link