SOUTH PORTLAND – Eleanor “Ellie” (Ryan) Cousins, 90, passed away on Feb. 22, 2025, in Cape Elizabeth. Ellie was born on Feb. 5, 1935, in Lynn, Mass., the daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Flynn) Ryan.

Ellie grew up in Swampscott and Marblehead and graduated from Swampscott High School in 1953. She began her career as an Administrative Assistant with the Boston and Maine Railroad. She married the love of her life, Dick Cousins, on May 19, 1956, and moved to Portland to be with him. They started their family together on Commonwealth Drive in Portland; later, settling in South Portland, where they spent over 50 years raising their family. Ellie continued her professional career as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Louis T. Siatras in South Portland, a role she enjoyed for 20 years.

Ellie was a woman of strength, determination, and practicality, with a sharp sense of humor and a competitive streak—especially on the golf course, where she played to win! She was athletic and active throughout her life and enjoyed swimming at the South Portland Rec Center. She also made ceramics and grew a vegetable garden at home from which she would prepare food for her family. Ellie was a gifted cook; she took great pride in preparing delicious meals; the annual lobster feed on the deck being a cherished summer tradition.

A true animal lover, Ellie adored her dogs, Twiggy and Duke, and her cat, Bentley. She also doted on her ‘granddog’, Buddy, ensuring every furry friend in the family was well cared for. Above all, she was deeply proud of her children and grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Grams.” She was a steady presence in their lives, always offering wisdom, warmth, and unwavering support. Their favorite memories include eating dinner and dessert at the dining room table, listening to stories about her adventurous childhood.

Ellie was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Richard “Dick” Cousins; son, Richard Cousins; brothers, John Ryan III, and James Ryan; and sister, Jane Edwards. Ellie is survived by her son, David and his wife Jean Cousins; grandchildren, Dayna and her husband Chris Cole, and Jackson and his wife Hannah Cousins; and great-granddaughter, Zadie.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. on March 6, 2025, at Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on March 7, 2025, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd. South Portland.

To view Ellie’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please make donations in Ellie’s memory to:

the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

