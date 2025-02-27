PORTLAND – Richard James “Dick” Bendixon, Sr. passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 after a brief illness. He was born in Portland in 1935. He was the son of Irene Coney and the stepson of Marcelin Dehetre.

He attended Portland schools through the 8th grade and then moved to North Yarmouth where he attended Greely Institute, graduating in 1956. Dick played basketball and baseball at Greely, starting at guard on the basketball team and as a catcher on the baseball team. He was always proud of the time he played and often mentioned the time he was written up in the paper as a ‘defensive wizard’ when Greely made a run in the basketball tournament.

After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. The same year married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth (Betty) Burrows. They were married for over 65 years.

They returned to Maine when Dick was honorably discharged after two years. They moved into a house in Cumberland where they lived for 22 years. In 1982 Dick and Betty moved to Ramsdell Road in Gray where they lived for almost 40 years. After Betty passed away in 2022, Dick moved to Birchwoods at Canco where he lived the rest of his life.

He worked as a school bus driver for Falmouth and Gorham school districts most of his career until retiring at the age of 75. Later in life Dick became an avid golfer and was able to lower his handicap to low single digits. As Dick got older, he did not score quite as well but always enjoyed the competition and seemed to play his best in the most competitive situations. Dick also enjoyed being a volunteer umpire for little league baseball and softball in both the towns of Cumberland and Gray. His sense of humor and good nature made him a favorite of both players and coaches.

Dick enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren. He became known as ‘Bumpie’ to them and eventually the entire family just called him Bumpie as well. He enjoyed taking them to Storyland, Funtown USA, and Santa’s Village in the summers. He would also take his grandchildren fishing on Little Sebago Lake near where he lived in Gray.

Dick was predeceased by his wife, Betty, and three brothers, Henry Bendixen, Roger Dehetre and Donald Dehetre. He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Lamoreau (husband Earl) of Litchfield, daughter Teresa Yoder (husband Loren) of Barrington, RI, and son Richard Bendixon, Jr. (wife Tanja) of North Yarmouth. He is also survived by six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at Wilson Funeral Home in Gray on Saturday March 1, 2025. Visiting hour is at 1 p.m. with the service to follow at 2 p.m.

