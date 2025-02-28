BRUNSWICK – The Very Rev. Richard P. Rice, 91, of Ward Circle died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Biddeford on Dec. 11, 1933, the only child to John and Mary Margaret (O’Brien) Rice.

Father Richard Rice first considered the priesthood in sixth grade. He graduated from Cheverus High School in Portland in 1952. While attending college, in 1954, he met with the Most Reverend Daniel J. Feeney who assigned him as a seminarian for the diocese. After two years of college, he entered St. Paul’s University and Seminary in Ottawa for philosophy and theology studies. On May 21, 1960, Bishop Feeney, ordained Richard a priest of the Diocese of Portland. His first summer was at St. Joseph Parish in Portland. From Portland he moved to central Maine where he served as Assistant at St. Joseph Parish in Brewer for 10 years, with the last few months being the temporary administrator. He then had assignments as an Assistant at Sacred Heart in Waterville and St. Mary in Augusta. Father Rice’s first pastorate was at Holy Name in Machias, followed by Holy Redeemer in Bar Harbor and St. Ignatius in Northeast Harbor, Our Lady of Good Hope in Camden, Holy Family in Sanford, and finally St. Mary in Bath. In 2009 he retired from the pastorate. In the following 10 years he helped serve in the seven churches that comprise All Saints Parish. In retirement he moved to Brunswick; he enjoyed playing the piano and walking.

In 1998, Father Rice was appointed by Bishop Joseph Gerry as Diocesan Liaison to the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. He served in that capacity until 2017, helping organize Life in the Spirit Seminars and holding Healing Services throughout the state. In 2019 he was asked to join the Mid Coast Hospital staff as priest for the ministry of anointing the sick.

Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 6, 2025. A luncheon will follow the Mass. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford at 12 p.m., noon on Friday, March 7, 2025.

