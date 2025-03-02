Jackson Ski Touring in Jackson, New Hampshire, is usually one of the first Nordic ski centers in the region to offer quality skiing. However, they experienced a dearth of snow during the first several weeks of the winter season. A succession of late-January and early-February snowstorms changed that dramatically.

Jackson Ski Touring has much to offer. They have over 100 kilometers of trails in several different locations all in the vicinity of the Village of Jackson. The ski area has an outstanding team of trail groomers that consistently provide a high-quality outcome, and their online trail report is exceptionally reliable.

Two friends, Steve Fortin and Lynn Meehan, live near Jackson and frequent the touring center. When they reported that the Prospect Farm Trails had excellent conditions, my friend, Eggman DeCoster, and I decided to complete the drive to New Hampshire and join them.

The Prospect Farm Trails are the highest elevation trails in the extensive Jackson network. Situated on the southern slope of Wildcat Mountain, the area receives a substantial volume of snow each year and is usually the first Jackson trail system to open at the beginning of winter and last to close in the spring.

The four of us met at the touring center in Jackson on a cold, breezy, cloudy day. After purchasing passes, we left a vehicle behind and carpooled to Prospect Farm since there is limited parking. Just a handful of spaces remained when we arrived at the trailhead at the top of Carter Notch Road after a 7-mile drive.

Our New Hampshire companions skate skied while Eggman and I used the classic technique. We started north on the well-groomed Wildcat Valley Trail in a predominantly conifer forest. Skiers immediately find themselves cruising down a hill and then persisting up a rise to a junction with Boggy Brook Trail on the right.

Advertisement

We proceeded gradually uphill on Boggy Brook Trail for about 3 kilometers and then angled abruptly right where the trail slopes downward and crosses a bridge over a tributary of Wildcat Brook. Shortly after, we ascended steeply to the top of the trail where skiers were gathered enjoying the views and socializing. A very stimulating downhill cruise back to Wildcat Valley Trail ensued.

Turning right on Wildcat Valley Trail, we progressed steeply uphill to Quail Trail on the left. Quail Trail is a very entertaining series of rolling hills that ends with a moderate ascent to an open field where partial views of Mount Washington can be observed on a clear day. Unfortunately, New England’s highest peak was enveloped in clouds when we arrived this cloudy afternoon. Often double-poling, an exhilarating predominantly downhill ski followed to Wildcat Valley Trail.

At the Wildcat Valley Trail junction, we paused to discuss options for extending our ski. Instead of continuing north on an arduous climb to Orchard Trail, we decided to complete an exciting descent back to the Wildcat Valley Trailhead with the intent of exploring the Upper Village Trails closer to Jackson afterwards.

Departing from Wildcat Valley Trailhead, we drove south on Carter Notch Road for about 4 miles to the Woodchuck Trailhead on the left. From there, a collection of Upper Village Trails lead to Jackson. Since we had left a vehicle at the touring center parking lot, arranging a shuttle was unnecessary.

We began skiing generally downhill in a southerly direction on Woodchuck Trail in an open field. The difference in the two trail networks was quickly apparent as the snow depth was much thinner on the lower elevation Upper Village Trails. Despite the limited snow, groomers managed to provide quality ski conditions.

Since Steve was more familiar with the Upper Village Trails, we followed him while cruising easily through Woodchuck and Eagle Fields to the junction with Yodel Trail. Carter Notch Road must be crossed before starting down the more difficult Yodel Trail.

Yodel Trail begins with a succession of precipitous twisting descents. The thinner snow added to the challenge. We plummeted down several abrupt turns. A steep climb was necessary before finishing Yodel with a thrilling plunge to Wentworth Resort Course. An easy glide across the course brought us to the parking area ending a very entertaining day of skiing.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” narrates several outstanding Nordic ski trips in Maine, including exciting expeditions into Baxter State Park.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals — New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

Copy the Story Link