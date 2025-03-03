Last May, Brunswick launched a major overhaul of its Maine Street sidewalks. Some business owners worried that the project would affect foot traffic during tourist season. But now, as construction is slated to pick up again in April or May, depending on weather conditions, there’s a new concern that the project could drag on longer than expected.

The town is awaiting a response from the U.S. Department of Transportation on its joint application with the Maine Department of Transportation for a BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant to fund five road construction projects totaling over $30 million.

The pedways on Dunlap to Bank streets, Bank to Center streets and Center Street to the Riley Insurance driveway will wrap up this fall. However, those adjacent to Dunlap Street, the Pleasant/Maine Street intersection and Town Hall Place to Pleasant Street (west side) have been pushed to 2026 or later.

The BUILD proposal suggests converting Pleasant Street back to two-way traffic, which would affect the sidewalks at the intersection of Pleasant and Maine. Because of this, improvements are on hold until the grant is approved or rejected in June. If the funds are not awarded, a one-year planning and design process will follow.

If delays extend beyond 2026, the town plans to remove existing pavers and lay asphalt as a short-term solution to the unsafe walking surfaces, leaving trees and existing infrastructure untouched.

“Last summer, we were fortunate to have minimal rain, and work progressed on schedule along the west side of [Maine] street,” Town Manager Julia Henze said. “We hope the work on the east side will proceed smoothly. The town and the contractor will make every effort to keep the project moving, ensure high-quality work and be responsive to the users of our downtown.”

Flaggers will assist pedestrians throughout the project. Once construction begins, regular updates will be provided at Town Council meetings and on the streetscape project’s landing page.

