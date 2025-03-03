Here are 10 updates in approximately 100 words or less. As always, these are mostly unrelated topics that I think are noteworthy for engaged citizens — here we go!

Goodwill has big ribbon-cutting

I was at the Goodwill of Northern New England ribbon-cutting on a frigid morning two weeks ago, with 50-75 shoppers on hand to celebrate the opening of the newly remodeled store. Better even than how nice the store looks, is the fact that they’ve renewed a 10-year lease to remain in Topsham at that location! Congrats to the Goodwill team on a great event.

Brunswick Hotel steps up for After Hours

A huge shout-out to Kate Stanek and Dawnelle Ventry of The Brunswick Hotel for coming to our chamber’s rescue last Wednesday as hours before our Chamber After Hours at another location, we were alerted that there was a scheduling conflict and the space had been double-booked. However, with just 90 minutes to spare before the event was to begin, we moved everything over to The Brunswick Hotel, and our 65 attendees were welcomed with a spread of food and open arms. What makes it even more stunning is …

Noble Kitchen + Bar open while hotel being remodeled

… The Brunswick Hotel actually just began renovations and the hotel portion is closed until April. There are a number of exciting changes that I’ll highlight when they reopen for the busy summer season. However, Noble Kitchen + Bar (located inside The Brunswick Hotel) is still open until March 22. It’s a great spot, so don’t forget about them while you’re thinking about where to have that business meeting or friendly gathering.

Sign on the line: internship sites open

The chamber is actively recruiting businesses for a new paid internship program that we’re helping the United Way of Mid Coast Maine with through the Working Communities Challenge grant. It’s for this current school year with local high school students. Businesses get to frame the opportunities how they want and the 20 or 40 hours gets paid by the grant. Over a dozen businesses are in the process of signing up, but we’d like three times that number. Email me at cory@midcoastmaine.com for more info.

Two outstanding leaders join our region

Since January, two local organizations have signed on new leaders, and we at the chamber are thrilled with the early returns. First is Reilly Kons, the new executive director of the Brunswick Downtown Association. Reilly was active in our chamber before taking a position in Rhode Island a few years ago. Fortunately for us, he has come home and is already making great strides for the BDA. The other new leader is Dan Stevenson, who is the incoming executive director of MRRA. Though I have yet to sit down with Dan, my colleagues across the state are uniform in their praise for the work he did in their communities and for the work he did during his time at the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. I look forward to collaborating with them both.

Orion shows in March

Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham is hosting three March shows that should thrill families in our area. First is Mt. Ararat Stage Company’s performance of “Mamma Mia!” this weekend, March 7-9. The middle school takes the stage two weekends later with performances of “Madagascar Jr.” on March 21 and 22. Finally, the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra has their spring concert on that Sunday, March 23.

Connecting to Tomorrow Film Project

The workforce of tomorrow is looking for employers who value what they value. Workplaces evolve, and with that evolvement they adopt new policies and a culture that meets the moment to attract and retain the employees they need. If your workplace has a culture or some forward-thinking policies that you want to highlight, you should sign up for the Connecting to Tomorrow Film Project. Student groups are going out to interview businesses that have interesting ways they support their employees, which can range from four-day workweeks to cross-cultural education (for New Mainer employers), to virtual reality training platforms, to paid volunteering hours. Email me for more details or call the office at 725-8797.

Budget season and ‘efficiency’

I was listening to a “Plain English with Derek Thompson” podcast the other day when he said this about budget cuts and seeking spending efficiency: ” … every dollar we cut will have a recipient on the other end who is losing a dollar. To take government efficiency seriously requires thinking about both sides of this equation. What do we get when we spend this dollar versus what do we lose when we take this dollar away.” Seems like a relevant quote for our current days, including our municipalities and counties that are amid a challenging budget season.

Restaurants, want to highlight your food?

On March 14, for our Annual Awards Night, Cook’s Lobster & Ale House is catering, but we are accepting food donations from other businesses that want to highlight their dishes to the 100-150 expected attendees. We will showcase you with signage and other recognition — it’s a great way to get your name and product out there. Contact me for more details.

Shout-out our award winners

Lastly, one of the obstacles we face with our Awards Night is the winners are often too humble to tell their friends, families and colleagues about an award they won. Therefore, I’m asking for your help. If you know friends of these winners who may want to be in attendance for their award or who just may want to send a note of congratulations to our winners, please feel free to share our Facebook announcements of the winners that we posted last week. The 2025 award winners being honored are: Brittany Hyde (Spark Cycling Studio), Hannah Chatalbash (Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program), Jim Howard (Priority Real Estate Group), Sitelines PA, MaineHealth, Fairwinds Farm, Bath Area Family YMCA and OystHERS Bar & Bubbly.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

