The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), often referred to by its former name “food stamps,” is a federal nutrition program administered at the state level and plays a critical role in addressing food insecurity. Not only does SNAP reduce the financial and emotional burdens that accompany food scarcity, but it also boosts the local economy, with every $1 in SNAP benefits generating $1.50 in economic activity.

In 2024, SNAP helped 1 in 8 Maine households purchase needed food. Eligibility is determined based on income, and while 12% of Maine households qualify, current requirements overlook an increasing population of Mainers struggling to make ends meet. ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households earn above the federal poverty line — often making them ineligible to receive assistance from programs like SNAP — yet cannot afford the basic cost of living in their county. Many of the households utilizing Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program’s services fall into this category.

Each year, over $30 billion in federal assistance goes unclaimed, indicating that SNAP is not reaching all of the households that it could. Unclear language, complicated eligibility criteria, difficulty finding application information and the stigma around receiving assistance are just a few reasons why many are deterred. My primary role at MCHPP has been to implement a no-barrier approach to identify, engage and connect potentially eligible households with essential benefits.

I hold weekly open office hours at our 12 Tenney Way location. Pantry guests and community members can come into the office and fill out their SNAP application. Lifelong educators, veterans, elderly and disabled adults, and self-employed business owners are only a few examples of individuals I’ve helped. While a lot of pantry guests are potentially eligible for SNAP, not everyone is interested in applying because they know they won’t receive benefits. Even though they’re using our pantry because money is tight, based on federal guidelines, they make too much to receive benefits. Through my one-on-one time with the pantry users, I find that stigma is perhaps the greatest barrier preventing households from seeking out benefits. Every single person that I’ve assisted comes in feeling nervous, embarrassed and even shocked that they’re in this situation. They all say the same thing: I never thought in a million years I’d be here.

When someone sits down across from me, the first thing I tell them is that while I can’t guarantee they’ll receive SNAP, I’m here to do all the heavy lifting to make the application process as low-stress as possible. By providing clarification to application questions, scanning and uploading the necessary documents, and coaching households on what to expect as they move forward in the application process, MCHPP is removing barriers to this essential program. Since we started our SNAP Assistance program in August 2024, 10 households have come back and reported that they’ve received benefits! We’ve even been able to help a few households with their renewal and double their benefit amount! While not every household receives benefits, a friendly face helping to navigate the murky waters of the SNAP application process can make all the difference.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention currently offers SNAP Assistance multiple times per week both in-person and over the phone. If you think your household may be eligible to receive SNAP benefits, please visit mchpp.org/snap or call (207) 725-2716 ext. 308 for more information or to schedule an appointment with us!

If you want to help your fellow community members meet their food and nutritional needs, sign up to volunteer for our SNAP assistant shifts. To learn more, contact Eden at volunteer@mchpp.org or at (207) 725-2716 ext. 307.

Meghan Moore is the outgoing AmeriCorps VISTA for Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program.

