The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) recently announced Michele Aronson from Mt. Ararat Middle School as a recipient of the inaugural MCELA Teacher of Excellence Award. This new award honors outstanding English language arts educators in Maine who demonstrate excellence in teaching, contribute meaningfully to the profession and show an unwavering commitment to their students and communities.

The MCELA Teacher of Excellence Award was established to recognize educators who go above and beyond in fostering a love of literacy, engaging students in meaningful learning, and advancing the profession through leadership and advocacy. Aronson exemplifies these qualities through her dedication to student-centered learning, innovative teaching practices and sustained professional impact, MCELA said in a prepared release.

Aronson is a seventh-grade English Language Arts and a Maine Writing Project teacher consultant at Mt. Ararat Middle School. She is also a Critical Reading and Writing instructor at Merrymeeting Adult Education. Aronson is recognized for her commitment to fostering student voice, promoting inquiry-based learning and mentoring fellow educators in best literacy practices.

“On a daily basis, Michele delights in the quirky mirth that only a group of adolescents can create,” said Jonathan Beede, a Mt. Ararat social studies teacher. “Whether Michele is leading an outdoor adventure to share her love of nature and physical activity; marshaling the sales team at our annual cookie bake-off; playing Pied Piper through our community on walking writing marathon field trips; rallying kids for fitness challenges during indoor motor breaks; inviting her grandson, Wyatt, to be a guest reader to her ELA classes; filling the hall with her cacophonous laugh; or anything else she can jump into to enliven her beloved Team Androscoggin, Ms. Aronson makes the experience of everyone lucky enough to be near her, bigger, brighter, better.”

Aronson also fosters a love of learning in her students which is key to celebrating her as an MCELA Teacher of Excellence for 2025.

MCELA will present the MCELA Teacher of Excellence Award at the 2025 MCELA Conference on March 21 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. As part of this honor, Aronson will receive complimentary conference registration, a one-year MCELA membership and formal recognition during the event. She will also present a workshop at the conference to share an excellent teaching idea.

For more information about MCELA and the MCELA Teacher of Excellence Award, visit mainecela.org. MCELA is an affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of English.

