The Rockland Public Library will present “Spring Fever” with Kirk Gentalen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6. This event is free and open to all. Nature observer and Maine Coast Heritage Trust steward Gentalen will present photos and stories and re-hash where nature in the Midcoast is at during very early spring.

As the “gateway to spring,” the month of March holds the potential for transitional change in a way no other month on the Gregorian calendar does. For a Midcoast nature observer, it’s a time of anticipation as thawing provides for erupting, arriving and awakening (or at least yawning) critters, plants and fungus. From woodcocks to wood frogs to wood ears there is so much (potentially) going on in March.

Gentalen is MCHT’s Midcoast Maine Regional Stewardship manager. He writes a blog for MCHT called “Nature Bummin’ with Kirk Gentalen” and lives in St George with his wife Amy and son Leif.

Thursday’s event is co-sponsored by the Rockland Public Library and the MCHT and there will be a Zoom option for this talk. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. on March 6. The library is located at 80 Union St.

