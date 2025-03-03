Three New York residents accused of stealing from a local supermarket are suspected of being part of a larger organized shoplifting ring, according to Brunswick police.

Police were called to Hannaford supermarket in Brunswick Wednesday, Feb. 26, by the store’s loss prevention team after the trio was allegedly spotted stealing over-the-counter medications and beauty products, according to a news release.

Officers arrested Angie Cubillos, 24, Alan Rodriguez, 38, and Marlene Santaella, 29, and charged them each with two counts of theft. With the help of Hannaford’s loss prevention team, police determined that the trio allegedly had targeted other retail stores in the state.

Approximately $32,0000 worth of merchandise were discovered in a vehicle used by the trio, police said. Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said this week that police are still trying to figure out which merchandise belongs to which store.

The three suspects were taken to the Cumberland County Jail. Police discovered that Rodriguez and Cubillos had extradition warrants for similar charges in California and New Jersey. Both are charged with being fugitives of justice and were not allowed bail. Santaella’s bail is set at approximately $1,500 cash.

Brunswick Police is still investigating the thefts. Hannaford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copy the Story Link