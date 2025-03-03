On a frigid, 17-degree Sunday in early February, a group of swimsuit-clad Harpswellians gathered at Tide Mill Cove on Harpswell Neck to do the unthinkable.

The group, known as Harpswell Open Water Swimmers, took a leisurely dip in water just barely above freezing. Participants have been meeting regularly since November to enjoy a pastime most people would consider a waking nightmare.

“Everyone thinks we’re crazy,” said Adrienne Grant, who joined the group with her husband, Paul, because they heard cold-water swimming promotes good health.

Studies have shown that plunging into frigid water can provide health benefits including better circulation, reduced stress, elevated mood and increased production of disease-fighting white blood cells. However, experts recommend those with underlying health conditions consult their doctor first.

The Harpswell swimming group was founded by Karen Nazor, a lifelong athlete who shattered her leg in a 2017 skiing accident and was told she might never walk again. She was also diagnosed with osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones, making them fragile and more prone to fractures.

“Even though I had run in a half-marathon a month before that … (they said) I could break myself by continuing to run and do things like skiing,” Nazor said in an interview.

Advertisement

Undaunted, she recovered fully from the accident, pivoted to open-water swimming and never looked back. Nazor began swimming competitively, and she formed the Harpswell group on Facebook in fall 2024. More than 60 members have joined, although the number who show up regularly is closer to 10.

Group member Jennifer Nadeau said she started doing cold plunges a few years ago for health and wellness reasons, despite “hating the cold.” She saw it as a mental challenge that could help her move forward after going through a divorce.

“I knew that I needed to break out of the kind of stuck place that I was feeling and do something that was really alive and vibrant,” Nadeau said. Having to overcome bodily discomfort was part of the appeal, she added.

The Grants also got involved primarily for health reasons. They saw Nazor’s Facebook posts and thought joining the group might motivate them. Now, they participate regularly in its activities.

“It was tough the first time,” Adrienne Grant said. “I got in and got right back out.”

She said the cold dips now feel good — if a bit strange — and help regulate her sleep. Grant and her husband also enjoy the sense of community within the group.

Advertisement

Rebecca “Beck” Deemer also ran across Nazor on Facebook, where she learned Nazor had been friends with Deemer’s late uncle, Ron Ouelette, and that they had met when Deemer was a teenager. She said the family connection piqued her curiosity.

“I thought, well, I’ll just give it a try,” she said.

Deemer developed a sense of camaraderie with the group and found that cold-water swimming triggers an endorphin rush and puts her in a meditative state. “It’s a pretty extreme way to interface with nature,” she said.

The group’s members all praised Nazor, calling her a bold and caring leader who always looks after the group to make sure everyone is OK.

“I’m sort of like a sheepdog,” Nazor said.

Cold-water swimming can be dangerous without taking the proper safety precautions. They include starting off slowly, listening to your body, limiting swims to five or six minutes, warming the extremities after getting out, and changing immediately into dry clothes.

“First and foremost, don’t do it alone,” Nazor said. “Even if the person isn’t going in with you, you need a spotter.”

Harpswell Anchor reporter J. Craig Anderson is a veteran journalist whose work has earned state, regional and national awards. Please send comments or news tips to craig@harpswellanchor.org.

Copy the Story Link