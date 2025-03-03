“Antiques Roadshow” has announced where it will be setting up shop this summer during its first stop in Maine.

Many locals who speculated on the Midcoast setting turned out to be correct. The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay will host the PBS show on June 18 for an all-day appraisal event.

“Marking a milestone anniversary for a TV show, our Season 30 tour is made even more special by holding the Roadshow’s Boothbay event at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens,” said Executive Producer Marsha Bemko. “Each year, [the production] gives our fans a chance to experience culturally rich places, complete with gorgeous architecture, art and nature that provide an intriguing backdrop to capture appraisals and allow us to take viewers ‘backstage’ to see and learn about places that they might otherwise miss.”

The show’s premise is simple: People bring antiques to the show, and volunteer appraisers investigate each object’s story and family lineage before setting a value.

This year, the aim is to draw out flea market finds and heirloom items that Mainers have stowed away for generations. Bemko said it’s less about value and more about rarity — though no one would be disappointed if a Rembrandt appeared.

“Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is excited to be the venue for the Antiques Roadshow’s first-ever trip to Maine,” said the gardens’ Vice President of Philanthropy and Marketing Jen McKane. “This is a terrific opportunity to shine a light on Maine, the Boothbay region and all that the Midcoast has to offer.”

Each ticketed guest can bring two items for appraisal. While admission is free, tickets are required and can be obtained in advance.

The 2025 Antiques Roadshow Sweepstakes will remain open until midnight on March 24. To enter, visit pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/apply.

The series will film in four other cities this summer, creating three episodes from each location: the Georgia State Railroad Museum in Georgia, the Red Butte Garden and Arboretum in Utah, and Castle Farms in Michigan. The venue in St. Louis, Missouri, will be revealed soon.

More information about the “Antiques Roadshow” event can be found on its website.

