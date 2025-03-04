The final chapter of JoAnn Miller’s story was written in Freeport, where she raised her two children and served as one of the town’s founding “Flag Ladies.”

On March 4, locals paid their respects, lining the streets as the funeral home drove Miller’s ashes down the route. What would have meant the most to her, relatives agreed, was the waving of flags and cheerful honking of passing vehicles.

In response to then-President George W. Bush’s request that Americans light a candle for those who died in the 9/11 attacks, Miller, Elaine Greene and Carmen Footer decided to stand in the center of their town waving flags.

For years, they stood at the intersection of Main and School streets. Together, they braved rain, snow and scorching sun, offering support to service members, welcoming honor flights and sending care packages to troops overseas.

Greene, the last living member of the Freeport Flag Ladies, with tears in her eyes, hugged many who gathered. Miller’s daughter, Molly Sparling, waved her flag high for all to see.

“It is a blessing to gather together, not just as close friends and family but as a whole community to celebrate my mom’s life,” Sparling said. “As a Freeport Flag Lady, [she] brought people together. It seems fitting that her final celebration brought people together one more time.”

‘She would have loved this’

Greene donned the Freeport Flag Ladies’ red, white and blue jacket — a burst of color against a backdrop of gray clouds.

“They were my best friends,” Greene said. “I’ve been walking in circles without them. I have to create a new normal because the life I once knew will never be.”

Greene described Miller as a gentle, spiritual and intelligent woman — a voracious reader with a calming presence. In the 35 years they lived together, she never heard her voice rise in anger.

As a trio, the Freeport Flag Ladies were motivated by American patriotism. While many misunderstood their intentions, Greene said the trio stood for the “red, white and blue — not the red or blue.”

“It felt like service members were our children,” Greene said. “We kissed their cheeks when they departed from Bangor International Airport and attended all the funeral services held in Maine.”

The crew also worked with other groups that reached nationwide, such as the Wounded Wariors Project and Wreaths Across America.

“Kids on school buses used to wave at us,” Greene said. “I still think about that. I hope they remember those moments today. Those sorts of experiences transcended politics.”

Sparling was humbled by the strong attendance and felt the memorial reflected Miller’s preference for focusing on others rather than herself.

“She would have loved this gathering,” Sparling said. “My mom was an accomplished physician and a devoted parent. But her life shows that sometimes the most lasting impact you can have is not through your career but by serving through small acts of kindness. You’re never too old to make a difference.”

