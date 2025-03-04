Mystery 207 will present an afternoon of laughter, intrigue and Irish charm with its newest show “Murder at the Tipsy Clover.” New England’s premier murder mystery acting troupe will perform the show at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 16, at Byrnes Irish Pub (16 Station Ave., Brunswick).

This immersive murder-mystery experience invites guests into the lively Tipsy Clover Irish Pub, where the sudden murder of owner Lucky McTrouble sets off a hilarious and suspenseful whodunnit. Attendees will step into the action, gathering clues and questioning suspects — all while enjoying an Irish dinner.

Mystery 207 is a professional touring murder mystery troupe featuring 39 rotating actors known for their comedic, improv-driven performances. Since 2018, they have entertained audiences with hundreds of shows from Bangor to Boston.

The show’s plot and seven characters were created by regional actor and comedian Marc Rodriguez, who will also play the sharp-tongued, cat-loving character Whiskey McWhiskerface. A veteran of the New England comedy and theater scene, Rodriguez brings his signature wit to both the script and the stage.

Adding to the Irish charm is actress Katie Makem-Boucher, playing the role of Biddie McSpudly. Makem-Boucher is the real-life daughter of legendary Irish musician Tommy Makem, often celebrated as The Godfather of Irish Music. Her role brings a rich Irish connection to the show, making it the perfect St. Patrick’s Day weekend event.

Tickets are $68 per person and include a three-course meal. Ticket sales are open until Tuesday, March 11. Visit mystery207.com for more information.

