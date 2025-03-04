This curry is a wonderful, versatile vegan dish that can be served on its own, with rice, or if you’re not vegan or vegetarian, just add seafood or chicken. When I whipped it up a few evenings ago, I sautéed some jumbo shrimp to have on the side.

This is easy to put together, too. You can chop up those veggies (broccoli, cauliflower and green beans are great additions/substitutes) and blend the soaked cashews ahead of time, then you’ll be all set. Just keep a close eye on the simmering process, turning down the heat if the vegetables start sticking to the bottom of the pan.

If you’re a curry fan, you’ll fall in love with this mildly spiced, one-pan meal. Of course, you can substitute a hot curry powder if you prefer. Other substitutions include a small can of chopped green chiles for the jalapeño, and a large, fresh, chopped tomato for the canned version. Remember my rule, use what you have on hand!

Speaking of using things on hand, for dessert, there is three-ingredient shortbread. This recipe is so good, but you can also make it fancier by adding a fourth ingredient such as a hint of almond or maple extract, lemon or orange juice and zest, rose water, or even dried culinary lavender petals.

The shortbread freezes well so you may want to double the recipe and bake it in a 9-by-13-inch pan. The cookies can be dipped into melted chocolate, lemon curd or served with pudding or ice cream.

You can also pat this buttery dough into a pie pan and adjust the baking time slightly to use as a crust for all sorts of sweet creations.

As for me, I love it just the way it is with a cup of tea that I sip while looking out the window at the cove. This week, I saw a flock of bluebirds!

Vegetable Curry

• 1 1/2 tablespoon coconut or olive oil

• 1 onion, diced

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated

• 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced

• 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced

• 2 medium carrots, diced

• 1 red bell pepper, diced

• 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes

• 2 tablespoons yellow curry

• 3/4 teaspoons salt

• Cashew cream (see below)

• 1 cup fresh or frozen peas

• 1/4 cup vegetable broth or water, optional

• Fresh cilantro

• Roasted cashews

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and ginger, and sauté for about 5 minutes, until the onion is translucent. Stir in the jalapeño pepper, sweet potatoes, carrots, bell pepper, tomatoes, curry powder and salt. Sauté for 5 minutes more.

Stir in the cashew cream and peas. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover the skillet with a lid. Simmer gently, covered, for about 20 minutes or until the potatoes and carrots are fork-tender, stirring every 5 minutes throughout the cooking process. If the mixture starts to dry out, reduce the heat and stir in a splash of broth or water. Adjust the salt if needed.

Garnish with cilantro and toasted cashews. The curry can be spooned over rice or served on its own. Yield: 4-6 servings

Cashew Cream

• 3/4 cup raw cashews

• 1 cup water

Cover the cashew with water in a bowl and allow to soak at least 4 hours or overnight. Drain and rinse. In a blender, combine the cashews with 1 cup water and blend until smooth and creamy.

Just Shortbread

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 2 cups butter, at room temperature

• 2 cups flour

In a large bowl of a stand mixer (or just a large bowl if using a hand mixer), beat the sugar and butter until combined and smooth. Mix in flour until a soft dough forms. Place dough in an 8-by-8-inch baking pan lined with parchment paper that overhangs on the sides. Cover with plastic wrap and pat the dough down evenly. Pierce the dough all over with a fork, making small lines around the edges then chill for 20 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake shortbread for 25-30 minutes or until lightly browned. Cut into 1-by-2-inch rectangles while still warm in the pan. Continue to cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes.

Carefully lift up the parchment paper and remove shortbread from the pan. Yield: 32 1-by-2-inch cookies

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

