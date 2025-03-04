HARPSWELL -Carol Lee (Barter) Skelton was called home Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.

Carol was born Dec. 29, 1945, to Lena and Nelson Barter.

She was raised in Harpswell, where she then grew her own family and raised just a couple of miles from her childhood home with her Husband, Alfred Skelton, of almost 60 years on April 30, 2025. Alfred and Carol met at Freeport Shoe in Freeport. Everyday Al would walk by her station and strike up small talk then finally had the courage to ask her on a date. From there after a short three months of courting at just 19-years-old, they decided to seal the deal and get married in 1965. In 1966 they then had a set of twin girls, followed by a son in 1969 to complete them.

Carol had fond memories of “Stover’s Cove” and whatever slice of ocean they could find, which she shared with her children, grandchildren and even great grandchildren. Carol worked at State Farm Insurance Company for many, many years while raising three children. She worked a short time at Affordable Well Drilling Inc., a local company owned by Carol’s son-in-law James Bisson and one of her twins, Cindy Bisson.

She then retired and some of her best spent time was with family, which she adored and spent as much time as possible attending dance recitals, concerts, birthdays, soccer games, graduations and any other adventures they would bring her on. She would always “be there with bells on” as she would say. She loved to cook and try new recipes for her family and friends. She was an active member in the Legion near their camp in Carthage, Maine and enjoyed many “date nights” there with Alfred. In her earlier years, they would spend long weekends at camp and by retirement age they lived “at camp” for the winters and summers in Harpswell, Maine, for she was an ocean girl. They were local snowbirds as camp was so much colder in the winter. She loved to travel and her and Al would make many trips throughout New England, including Vermont to celebrate their anniversary and visit friends. While traveling she always had a project going, knitting a blanket or crocheting a sweater, tatting some lace or maybe even a cross stitch. She taught her grandchildren and most of her great grandchildren how to finger crotchet, knit and crotchet. She was a listener and a conversationalist with the kindest heart. She enjoyed sending cards and talking with her long distant family on the phone. Giving her best advice when needed when life was hard: “Breathe in the butterflies and breathe out the bees” or when we were crass: “You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar”.

In her final few years Carol and Al moved to Sabattus, Maine at their family’s spare home where appointments were closer to them and the family was closer and could visit daily. When the great-grandchildren would “go missing”, she would call not long after they arrived to let everyone know the kids were having a snack and visiting and would return shortly since it was just a short walk down the driveway.

She will be so greatly missed by many and as she would say during a difficult time “This is just another lump in the gravy”.

She is survived by her husband Alfred Skelton, brother Nelson Barter (wife Brenda), her daughters Cindy (Skelton) Bisson (Husband James Bisson), Cathy (Skelton) Arroyo (Husband Frank Arroyo), and her son Scott Skelton. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers feel free to make a donation to the

American Legion Auxiliary

Unit 100, Dixfield

in remembrance of Carol.

Checks can be sent to

P.O. Box 117

Dixfield, ME 04224

