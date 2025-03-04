TOPSHAM – Linna P. Michaud Lachance, 63, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2025, at her home in Topsham. She was born on June 12, 1961, to Laurier and Priscilla Lachance.

Linna worked in the footwear industry as a shoe stitcher/model production supervisor for 25 years at Eastland Shoe, and she was a member of the American Cancer Society. She enjoyed working, running, hiking and being a devoted mother.

She was predeceased by her father Laurier Lachance.

Linna is survived by her husband Christopher C. Michaud, daughters, Michelle and Melissa Michaud, and grandson Mason Hartley. Mother Priscilla Lachance, sisters, Lisa Dube and Lottie Thiboutot and brother Lorian Lachance.

A funeral mass will be held March 8, 2025, at 11 a.m., at St. Johns Church in Brunswick.

