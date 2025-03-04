TOPSHAM – Linna P. Michaud Lachance, 63, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2025, at her home in Topsham. She was born on June 12, 1961, to Laurier and Priscilla Lachance.
Linna worked in the footwear industry as a shoe stitcher/model production supervisor for 25 years at Eastland Shoe, and she was a member of the American Cancer Society. She enjoyed working, running, hiking and being a devoted mother.
She was predeceased by her father Laurier Lachance.
Linna is survived by her husband Christopher C. Michaud, daughters, Michelle and Melissa Michaud, and grandson Mason Hartley. Mother Priscilla Lachance, sisters, Lisa Dube and Lottie Thiboutot and brother Lorian Lachance.
A funeral mass will be held March 8, 2025, at 11 a.m., at St. Johns Church in Brunswick.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.