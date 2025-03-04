BRUNSWICK- It is with incredibly saddened hearts, but profound gratitude for all of the love and joy she brought to our lives, we announce that Sandra “Sandee” Lee (Mooney) Bartlett passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, Feb. 23, 2025, at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Ronald W. “Ronnie” Bartlett, Sr. with whom she shared 36 amazing, loving years of marriage. (434)

Sandra was born June 10, 1948, in Topsham, Maine. She was the daughter of the late Francis Cyprian and Elaine Virginia (Sullivan) Mooney. Sandee was a graduate of Waterville High School Class of 1966. She went on to further her education at Flight Attendant School, before returning home to help with family.

Sandee had many jobs, some of which included The Hallmark Store, Sears, working as an assistant to an ENT Specialist, and an assistant to a dentist to name a few. She then ventured to begin work at BIW, where she met the love of her life, Ronnie. They courted for a year, and were married in 1973. The following year, they welcomed their daughter, Sheri. She was then blessed to work at home, while being an amazing, devoted, affectionate, loving, and amazing mother taking care of her family. Sandee also was a loving caregiver for many family members throughout the years.

Sandee will always be remembered for her huge heart, amazing personality, and was always willing to do anything fer her family. She was a loving, devoted, loving Mother and Mammy. Her true devotion was spending time with her grandchildren, Mandi and Maysen, who she adored and treasured. While family was her passion, she also enjoyed working in her flower gardens, vegetable gardens, canning, baking and cooking for her family, cross stitching, crocheting, puzzles, playing games with the kids, and loved sitting on the grass, looking for her four-leaf clovers!

Sandee is survived by her daughter, Sheri Blackstone and her husband Dale, her stepson Wayne Bartlett, her sister Debbi E. Zorn, her brother James Mooney, her sister-in-law Becky Moriarty, her cherished grandchildren Mandi Hawkes and Maysen Hawkes, her niece Shelley Zorn, as well as many other special nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband Ronnie and her parents, Sandee is predeceased by her sister Pamela Cyr and her stepson Calvin Bartlett.

Sandee will be missed dearly by her family and all who knew the special lady that she was. Her beloved family is taking comfort in knowing that Sandee and Ronnie are now back together again.

Sandra’s visitation will be in Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick on Sunday, March 9, 2025, for 12-1 p.m., immediately followed by her Memorial Service in the Funeral Home beginning at 1 p.m., Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com .

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to The Cundy’s Harbor Volunteer Fire Department, PO BOX 948, Brunswick, Maine 04011.

Copy the Story Link