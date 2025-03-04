River Arts is pleased to announce Dru Barkalow, Karen Nadeau, Judy Nixon and Helen Warner in an upcoming show, “Inspiration and Imagination: A Showcase of 4 Artists,” in the River Room. The show runs March 6 through April 2. The four River Arts volunteers have combined their talents in a varied show including mixed media, sea glass, jewelry, acrylic, watercolor and alcohol-based paintings.

Wire and whimsy transform everyday objects and found treasures into playful creations for artist Barkalow of Nobleboro. Barkalow’s creations crafted with beads, wire, sea glass and other found objects are sure to delight.

Nadeau, of New Harbor, creates vibrant acrylic abstract works. Nadeau enjoys the serendipitous nature of the medium and makes the most of the accidental beauty that appears. Her process combines control and suspense simultaneously. While drawn to acrylic painting, Nadeau also enjoys working with watercolor.

Bristol painter Nixon’s primary medium is watercolor; she also enjoys painting in acrylics and gouache. Nixon loves to paint the magical place she now calls home, the Pemaquid Peninsula. Whether it is an iconic landmark or the creatures or flowers in her yard, she feels a personal connection to her subjects. She also gets excited about capturing the wonderful island atmosphere of Monhegan whenever she gets a chance to visit. Light and color are important to her, and she is always eager to learn new techniques and experiment with new subject matter.

Painter Warner describes her artistic process, “For me, art begins with inspiration and flows on to imagination … then comes the challenge … creation. It takes heart, soul, and every fiber of my being to accomplish my vision of the finished piece. Being an artist — particularly in these difficult times — is hard work, but there is ultimate satisfaction upon completion!”

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit riverartsme.org or call 563-6868.

