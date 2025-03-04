The UUCB Concerts for a Cause series presents the Portland-based choral group Women in Harmony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. All proceeds from the concert will be split between the Brunswick Area Teen Center and Maine Family Planning.

Women in Harmony is an affirming and inclusive community of women who sing for social justice and the joy of making music together. The group has been dedicated to both musical excellence and social justice for over 20 years, giving them a unique niche among singing groups in Northern New England.

Catherine “Kitty” Beller-McKenna has been the director of Women in Harmony since the fall of 1999, bringing to the group extensive experience in conducting both women’s and mixed choruses in community and collegiate settings. She is known for her innovative programming and her wide-ranging musical interests embracing a variety of styles and cultures.

Deana Ingraham Gurney is the accompanist for Women in Harmony. She has played with the Portland Symphony Orchestra, Portland Opera Repertory Theater, Portland Players, the Maine Gay Men’s Chorus and the Oratorio Chorale in Brunswick. A consummate musician and technically skilled player, Ingraham Gurney is equally comfortable in a wide variety of styles.

For this concert, Women in Harmony is presenting a program of pieces that embody the group’s commitment to working together to make the world a better place. The concert ranges in content from songs about making change happen to songs about holding onto love in an increasingly divided society. Some highlights are “I am Willing” by Holly Near, “What Happens When a Woman (Takes Power)” by Alexandra Olsavsky and “Prayer” by Ysaye Barnwell.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and $10 for students/children. They are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books or online at ticketstripe.com/womenharmony.

Copy the Story Link