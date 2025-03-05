All the snow and ice on the ground make it hard to imagine, but green shoots will be emerging again in the not too far off future. This week’s warmer weather revealed some soggy patches of grasses that have been hidden for a stretch. This happened not just in parks and yards but also along the coast. One of the signs of spring is the emergence of coastal salt marshes. While not verdant green, they do contain plenty of life — and support plenty more of it.

Salt marshes may not be the most romantic aspect of the edge of the sea, as compared to sandy beaches or sparkling tide pools, but they do have a particular, gentle beauty. On a sunny, warm day, they look a lot like fields of hay swept by the wind. In fact, salt marshes are an incredible example of the crossover between land and sea. They live a bit in both worlds — with some grasses being better adapted to drier conditions and others specially designed to extrude the salt in the salty water that covers them much of the time. They are what are considered “true” plants, meaning they do things like flower and they have roots, unlike submerged aquatic vegetation like seaweeds. But they are different in that they have special adaptations to essentially push the salt out of their cells so that they can survive. You can see this salty crust sometimes on their stalks.

You won’t find marshes on the edge of crashing surf, as they need slower-moving water to create pockets of sediment that form the habitat where the grasses can grow. The grasses and their roots, in turn, continue to collect that sediment, building those patches into more expansive stretches of marsh. That marsh can then help to slow the movement of water down along the shore and protect it from eroding. That’s just one of the many important functions of a salt marsh.

The mass of plants that comprise a salt marsh go through a life cycle, much as do the animals that live in it. That includes dying off. The grasses turn brown and decay over the winter. Although we don’t often see these brown grasses over the winter, the ice that covers them as well as winter’s storms help to break off and break down the decaying pieces. As the grasses decompose back into sediment, they produce nutrients that will feed the roots of the new plants that will emerge in the spring. This cycling of nutrients is not insignificant in both the marine environment and also the surrounding atmosphere. The mass of material that comprises a marsh takes in an incredible amount of carbon dioxide, which it uses to fuel its growth, much like land-based plants. In addition to releasing oxygen back into the air, the decay of the old grasses effectively stores this old carbon dioxide away. In fact, these marshes can sink up to five times more carbon than tropical rainforests.

Science and technology can reveal amazing things. A recent study using satellite images linked what was found in marsh soil samples to what was detected using remote sensing imagery. This showed the impacts of tides and other oceanographic factors on that area’s capacity to absorb carbon, but the overall takeaway is that marshes can pack in a lot of what scientists refer to as “blue carbon.” This was surprising to me as it is much more common to think of the open ocean as the great absorber of carbon.

When spring does come, look carefully at what may look like boring, dried up grasses, for the new green tips of the plants that help to facilitate life in the ocean and beyond.

Susan Olcott is the director of strategic partnerships at Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

