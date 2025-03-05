This is what democracy looks like

On Saturday, close to 400 people gathered on the Newcastle/Damariscotta bridge to protest the Trump/Musk dismantling of the federal government, the unconstitutional way in which this is being carried out, the attempts to circumvent the rule of law, the impending assault on Medicaid and other programs essential to the majority of Mainers, and the betrayal of Ukraine.

Hundreds of handmade signs lined the street on both sides of the road. Thirty Ukrainian flags flew from the bridge railings. Chants of “This is what democracy looks like” rose above a backdrop of drumming and car horns blown in support of the demonstration.

The Damariscotta Police Department, forewarned about the rally by Lincoln County Indivisible (one of the organizers), provided a cheerful presence at this peaceful and overwhelmingly joyful event at which so many in our local community came together to express outrage at what is happening in our country, and to demonstrate an increasing willingness to take action to defend the core values of the USA.

As I write this on Sunday morning, a little over 12 hours after a short video of the rally was put up on Facebook, the video has already been viewed over 13,000 times, with the views increasing at a rate of over 1,000 an hour, and with messages of support coming in from around the world. Our little community in Midcoast Maine is a beacon of hope for many.

The hundreds who gathered on the Newcastle/Damariscotta bridge sent a clear message to Trump and Musk: If they think people will be cowed into a state of apathy, they are sadly mistaken. Trump and Musk have poked a slumbering giant that is just now beginning to stir in Maine and throughout the country.

Nigel Calder,

Newcastle

Censure a violation of Rep. Laurel Libby’s rights

Through the esteemed columns of your newspaper, I venture to raise my voice against the censure of Rep. Laurel Libby. I want you to know that I am outraged how the House thinks they can arbitrarily remove Laurel’s voice! She is the voice of the people standing for girls’ rights in sports. It’s a no brainer and our voices should be heard. I seek prompt attention from the Speaker Fecteau to correct this wrong and remove this censure. The rights of biological women are being erased. Laurel was elected by the people to stand for what we believe in and appears to be the only lawmaker who stands for the people. She keeps all of us informed of what goes on in Augusta.

I ask that this violation of Laurel’s rights be removed immediately.

Thank you.

Joanne Hall,

Bath

Zelensky holds strong against Trump/Vance

In the early days of the war in Ukraine, I saw a photograph of a family knocked dead by a Russian air strike as they were trying to flee. The children’s little puffy jackets and backpacks looked so familiar, so cheerful and so still. The image stuck with me and came into hard focus again as I watched President Trump and Vice President Vance raining hate down on Ukraine’s President Zelensky in the Oval Office. Trump’s horrifying performance flooded me with shame. Zelensky, showing the strength he’s used to keep his country together through three excruciating years of war, held his ground. So I will hold mine, in my own small way, to support Ukraine. Trump, Putin’s puppet, has destroyed relationships with Europe that generations of Americans (including my father, father-in-law and grandfather) fought to build for our benefit. Many died in this effort. Ship Trump and Vance to Ukraine’s frontlines. Let them carry water for the truly brave.

Anne Leslie,

Wiscasset

