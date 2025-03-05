The Skating Club of Brunswick is hosting a Skating Exhibition for a Cause on Sunday to support the families of the U.S. Figure Skating members who died in the plane collision outside Ronald Reagan International Airport on Jan. 29.

The event was organized by Jean Calderwood and Linda Despres, both of Harpswell, and is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Bowdoin College’s Sidney Watson Arena (27 Watson Drive, Brunswick) on March 9. Over 30 skaters from the nonprofit Skating Club of Brunswick will be there to show their support and perform.

U.S. Figure Skating said a total of 28 people on the plane were connected to the sport, including coaches, athletes and their relatives. In addition to many young Olympic hopefuls, world figure skating champions and coaching pair Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among the passengers killed. Donations from the Skating for a Cause event will go to the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund.

Julia Gagnon, a finalist from American Idol hailing from Cumberland, will perform at the fundraiser, and Caroline Santaguida, a top U.S. skater from Brunswick who was mentored by crash victims Shishkova and Naumov, will be in attendance.

Many talented and former members of the Skating Club of Brunswick will be returning to their skating roots on the ice, including Franz-Peter Jerosch, Sophie Calderwood, Emilie Morgan, Emmalyn Miller, Anna and Jonathan Henderson, and Olive DeSimo. Falmouth’s North Atlantic Figure Skating Club intends to showcase their adult and youth synchro teams.

Copy the Story Link