Swimmers from the Bath Area Family YMCA are continuing their dominance in the pool, as the Long Reach Swim Club won its 35th straight Maine YMCA championship last weekend.

Both the boys and girls teams won their respective competitions, claiming the 43rd overall team title for LRSC with 3,863.5 points.

Twelve club teams participated in the three-day meet at Colby College, including the Down East Family YMCA, which placed second with 2,270 points, and the PenBay Sailfish of Penobscot Bay YMCA, which finished third with 2,044 points.

The LRSC girls team claimed victory in the 11-12 and 13-14 age groups, while the LRSC boys team took the 8-under, 9-10, 11-12, and senior (15-21) divisions.

LRSC qualified two senior relay teams for nationals. Layla Hammer, Olivia Colaluca, Addi Pollis and Charley Carleton won the 200-yard girls medley relay with a time of 1:48.26, and Marco Venegas, Sawyer Wright, David Mitchell and Gaffney McDonough qualified in the 200-yard boys freestyle relay (1:25.72).

Max Couture (13-14 boys) qualified for nationals in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.66, a new-team record.

The YMCA national short course swimming championship will take place in Greensboro, N.C. from March 31-April 4.

