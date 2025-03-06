Brunswick police arrested a Portland man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly chased customers around a gas station parking lot and threw things at them.

Charles Davis, 55, faces charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to sign a criminal summons and failing to register as a sex offender, according to police.

Police were called to the Circle K on Bath Road Wednesday afternoon, following reports that a man was chasing customers, including children, around the parking lot while throwing objects at people. Several shoppers took shelter inside the store while waiting for police.

Police found Davis across the street. Davis is a lifetime registered sex offender with nine prior convictions for failure to register. They took Davis to the Cumberland County Jail with a cash bail set at $5,000.

Copy the Story Link