Freeport officials are taking the next step to implement a vision for the future of downtown, collaborating closely with the state on possible changes to Route 1.

The collaboration, through the Planning Partnership Initiative administered by the Maine Department of Transportation, provides an engineering consultant to analyze the U.S. Route 1 corridor, which runs through Freeport’s Main Street and past the Village Station downtown area. Freeport has been in touch with several firms preparing to submit proposals over the next few weeks, according to Freeport economic development director Brett Richardson.

“It’s locally led, but the [Maine]DOT role is to make sure that the designs and the Route 1 corridor upgrades that we focus on are eligible for federal funding and comply with federal guidelines,” Richardson said.

According to a press release from the town, Freeport is searching for a qualified consultant for the Planning Partnership Initiative.

“We know that our community wants to maintain Freeport’s charm while also paving the way for active lifestyles and new housing options for our local elders, workers, young people and visitors,” said Freeport Town Council Chairperson Joanna Benoit. “We are excited to partner with MaineDOT to design a transportation network in and around our downtown that works for everyone.”

The Freeport Planning Partnership Initiative calls for a coordinated development design for land within 1,000 feet of U.S. Route 1. The design will identify locations for housing projects, public ways, utilities, environmental services, wildlife corridors, and bike and pedestrian connections that efficiently use scarce land.

In addition to analyzing transportation upgrades along U.S. Route 1, the Freeport Planning Partnership Initiative will also analyze housing development opportunities on adjacent land served by infrastructure and utilities.

“New housing is key to Freeport’s future,” said Freeport Town Councilor John Egan. “We want to be top of mind for Maine’s development community as an inviting place.”

The Freeport Planning Board, Town Council and municipal staff enacted policy changes to remove barriers to new housing development. In January 2025, the exempted multifamily housing projects from the subdivision review to streamline the approval process for new projects. Freeport’s downtown zoning requires zero land per dwelling unit and one parking space or less per apartment due to regulatory changes in recent years designed to increase flexibility for housing projects.

The design was a central recommendation of the Dog-Bone transit-oriented development unanimously endorsed by Freeport Town Council on Jan. 7. The Dog-Bone report outlines a strategy that integrates the town’s plans, including the Downtown Vision, Climate Action and Active Living. These plans call for investment to create a dynamic village center for Freeport with new housing developments, diverse local businesses and pedestrian amenities for people to walk and bike to increase access to the downtown area.

“It’s an opportunity to develop good plans in partnership with [Maine]DOT for the future, but at the same time, it is flexible from a municipal standpoint,” Richardson said.

The Dog-Bone report calls for expanding regulatory flexibility throughout the Planning Partnership Initiative’s study area, which focuses on Main Street along U.S. Route 1 from Maine Beer Company at the south end of the study area to the intersection with Upper Mast Landing Road at the north end.

“Our successful partnership with the Town of Freeport will help realize a vision for the future of the Main Street corridor,” said Bruce Van Note, MaineDOT commissioner. “We look forward to continuing this work that combines transportation and land-use planning to support economic opportunity and quality of life.”

Freeport will accept Planning Partnership Initiatives from qualified consultants until March 26. Proposal requests are available at freeportmaine.com, and the deadline for submitting written questions about the proposal requests is March 12.

Copy the Story Link