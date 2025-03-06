Gulf of Maine Books will host an author event with Franklin Burroughs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick to celebrate his new book “The View from Here: Reflections on the Deep North, the Wild East.” Burroughs will be in conversation with author Jane Brox.

Burroughs taught English literature at Bowdoin College from 1968–2002. His books include “Confluence: Merrymeeting Bay,” “The River Home” and “Billy Watson’s Croker Sack.”

Brox’s books include “In the Merrimack Valley: A Farm Trilogy,” “Silence” and “Brilliant” (named one of the top 10 nonfiction books of 2010 by Time Magazine).

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Gulf of Maine Books at 729-5083.

Copy the Story Link