Gulf of Maine Books will host an author event with Franklin Burroughs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick to celebrate his new book “The View from Here: Reflections on the Deep North, the Wild East.” Burroughs will be in conversation with author Jane Brox.
Burroughs taught English literature at Bowdoin College from 1968–2002. His books include “Confluence: Merrymeeting Bay,” “The River Home” and “Billy Watson’s Croker Sack.”
Brox’s books include “In the Merrimack Valley: A Farm Trilogy,” “Silence” and “Brilliant” (named one of the top 10 nonfiction books of 2010 by Time Magazine).
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Gulf of Maine Books at 729-5083.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.