SANTA CRUZ DE LA SIERRA, Bolivia – Christopher Crosby Nichols, 40, passed away on Feb. 28, 2025. Chris was a resident of Florianopolis, Brazil and a native of Bath. He was born on Jan. 10, 1985 to H.A. “Nick” Nichols and Kimberly Nichols of Bath.

Chris was raised in Bath and graduated from Morse High School. After high school, Chris attended the University of Salamanca, Spain, which sparked a lifelong love of travel and immersion into foreign cultures. He completed his college studies at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., graduating Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. After graduation, Chris spent a year in Thailand attending Cambridge University’s CELTA certification program to teach English as a second language. He subsequently taught English in Thailand and Chile for several years before returning to the U.S., where he worked in finance in both New York and Boston. He soon discovered a new hobby and love for stand-up comedy, frequently performing at open-mic nights in both cities. Wishing to return to South America, Chris then moved to Montevideo, Uruguay to open a software office for the U.S. firm he worked for.

Chris resided in Florianopolis, Brazil since 2019 where he continued to work in software development. He loved Brazil and was in the final stages of becoming a dual-citizen. Chris was tri-lingual, with the ability to continue his hobby of stand-up comedy in both Spanish and Portuguese. He was recently featured on Brazilian television, performing on a national comedy show.

Chris passed due to a sudden cardiac event while on vacation in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. He was surrounded by friends at his time of death and did not suffer.

He is survived by his parents, Nick and Kim Nichols of Bath; his brother, Ben Nichols of Riverside, Ill., his brother, Jamie Nichols of Santa Barbara, Calif.; his grandmother; as well as his sisters-in-law; aunts and uncles; nieces; and cousins.

Chris was animated by travel, but he was always anchored to his home and family in Maine, where he was a devoted son and brother. He was funny and kind, the heartbeat of any gathering, and the first call by many in their time of need. He will be missed by all and loved forever.

A private service and a memorial gathering will take place this summer. Details will be determined and shared at a later date.

Copy the Story Link